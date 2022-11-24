ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray County, CO

New owners, new name for Ridgway lodge

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa proprietors plan to 'enhance' nearly everything. After almost three decades, longtime Chipeta Solar Springs Resort and Spa owners Jack and Patsy Young have sold the Ridgway hotel to buyers, who have plans for upgrades and enhancements throughout the property. Todd and Shari Mezrah, who live in Florida and own a home in Telluride, bought the hotel in September for more than $5.5 million, according to county records. The Youngs built the hotel in…
RIDGWAY, CO
Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills

OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
OURAY, CO
Cedaredge church holds Club Q memorial service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A church in Cedaredge will be holding a candlelight memorial service for the five victims killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022. The memorial service will be held at Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church (CCUMC) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.
CEDAREDGE, CO
Fire chief: Log Hill clubhouse 'a total loss'

The former clubhouse on Ponderosa Drive is a "total loss" after a fire broke out Saturday night, Log Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Rogers said. An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin Sunday, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. "When we arrived on scene, we had...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Delta Panthers in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The undefeated Delta Panthers football team is in Pueblo for the Class 2A State Championship game. They are taking on the back-to-back defending Class 2A Champion Eaton Reds at the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderBowl. Final: Eaton 21, Delta 10. This article will update during...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

