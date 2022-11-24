Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18
Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Find holiday cheer in Gladstone, Milwaukie and Oregon City
Cities are planning to bring fun for the whole family to all corners of Clackamas CountyCities are stepping up to bring cheer to all corners of Clackamas County, with something for everyone on offer this holiday season. Gladstone "Follow the Star" — experience the story of the birth of Jesus at this live nativity event, which takes place at various times on Dec. 2,3, 4,9,10 and 11. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit followthestar.com. "Follow the Star" is a 45-minute production that takes groups of 32 visitors through seven scenes around the Gladstone Campgrounds at the Seventh-day Adventist...
The Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights begins Friday
With Thanksgiving over, The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights will begin twinkling Friday night through the month of December.
Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns
Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show.
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
beachconnection.net
All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy
(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
kptv.com
Fred Meyer Black Friday sock sale kicks off holiday shopping season
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The day after Thanksgiving means game on for holiday shopping as Black Friday brings in big crowds for major deals. Black Friday shopping is a tradition for many families and so is the return of the store’s famous sock sale. Black Friday is a big...
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
hh-today.com
A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear
Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
newsnationnow.com
Portland business owner cites rampant crime for closing store
(NewsNation) — A business owner in Northeast Portland, Oregon, shuttered her store for good, citing rampant crime, theft and 15 break-ins in the last year and a half. Rains PDX owner Marcy Landolfo told a local ABC affiliate that she is at her breaking point. “Those break-ins are not...
Channel 6000
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Fire chars Foster-Powell auto repair shop
An auto shop with no name caught fire in Inner Southeast; there was considerable damage before it was put outLate afternoon traffic along S.E. Foster Road was suddenly slowed, in the Foster-Powell neighborhood on Sunday, October 16, when a fire broke out in an auto repair shop at S.E. 75th Avenue and Foster. Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) stations were dispatched to the blaze at 6:04 p.m. East Precinct officers diverted traffic around the area, as rigs from five firehouses, including Lents Station 11 and Woodstock Station 25, pulled up on the busy street. Because of reports that a person...
kptv.com
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
Portland weather Sunday sees rain, with chance for snow later in the week
Pockets of sunshine may interrupt the rain and showers Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hit 46 degrees. The weather Monday will be more of the same, with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving
The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
Comments / 0