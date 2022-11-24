ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Nearly a dozen charged during special operation targeting habitual offenders, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A special operation conducted by Asheville Police Department led to the arrests of 10 people in Asheville in one day, officials said Nov. 23. It was the third "special operation" carried out by APD -- with one in April and a second in May -- targeting community complaints and crime in the city. The operation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, saw 10 people arrested in one day as the focus was to target theft and habitual offenders in east Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy