ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A special operation conducted by Asheville Police Department led to the arrests of 10 people in Asheville in one day, officials said Nov. 23. It was the third "special operation" carried out by APD -- with one in April and a second in May -- targeting community complaints and crime in the city. The operation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, saw 10 people arrested in one day as the focus was to target theft and habitual offenders in east Asheville.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO