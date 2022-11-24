Read full article on original website
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
In Group A action, Ecuador (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) battles Senegal (1-1-0) Tuesday. Kickoff from Khalifa International Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ecuador vs. Senegal odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
