Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)

WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 27, 2022: Clothing Drive At Senior Center Begins

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. Items being collected include gently used clothing, household goods, art, small appliances, shoes, handbags, and kitchenware such as pots, pans, dishes, and glasses. The community drop off will take place Sunday, November 27, from 1pm to 5pm; Monday, November 28, from 10am to 4pm; and Tuesday, November 29, from 10am to 4pm. Savers will donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of the total weight of contributions.
Wilmington Apple

Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks To Hold Drive-By Toy Drive On December 11

TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding a Drive-By Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1pm to 4pm, at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge (777 South Street). If you’re doing some holiday shopping, pick up an extra gift for a child in need. All toys collected during the drive will be given to local children. Just pull into the designated area and some of the Elks’ elves will do the rest.
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 28, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: J. Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54

METHUEN, MA — Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54 of Methuen, MA, died Thursday at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, from complications of heart issues. He was a resident of Methuen, MA for the past 28 years, formerly of Salem, NH. Hal was born in Malden, MA to Maureen (Rafferty)...
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Anne Loretta (Flaherty) Urtiaga, 73

DOTHAN, ALABAMA — Anne Loretta Flaherty Urtiaga, 73, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Wilmington, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Columba Catholic Church with...
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
