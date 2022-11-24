Read full article on original website
List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Middle School Drama Club Presents ‘Elf’ On December 1-3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Middle School Drama Club is excited to present “Elf The Musical” this December. There are four performances scheduled — Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7pm; Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1pm; and and Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7pm.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 28, 2022: Wilmington Select Board Meets; Senior Center’s Giving Tree Program Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 28, 2022:. The Wilmington Community Development Technical Review Team meets at 9:30am in the Town Hall Auditorium. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall....
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 27, 2022: Clothing Drive At Senior Center Begins
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. Items being collected include gently used clothing, household goods, art, small appliances, shoes, handbags, and kitchenware such as pots, pans, dishes, and glasses. The community drop off will take place Sunday, November 27, from 1pm to 5pm; Monday, November 28, from 10am to 4pm; and Tuesday, November 29, from 10am to 4pm. Savers will donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of the total weight of contributions.
Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks To Hold Drive-By Toy Drive On December 11
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding a Drive-By Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1pm to 4pm, at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge (777 South Street). If you’re doing some holiday shopping, pick up an extra gift for a child in need. All toys collected during the drive will be given to local children. Just pull into the designated area and some of the Elks’ elves will do the rest.
Greater Boston Antiques Show Set For Shriners Auditorium On December 3 & 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Greater Boston Antiques Show will take place from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 11am to 4pm. The show, organized by Goosefare Antiques & Promotions, will feature more than...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
OBITUARY: J. Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54
METHUEN, MA — Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54 of Methuen, MA, died Thursday at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, from complications of heart issues. He was a resident of Methuen, MA for the past 28 years, formerly of Salem, NH. Hal was born in Malden, MA to Maureen (Rafferty)...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Recognizes The Graduates Of The 46th Basic Training Academy
MELROSE, MA — Twenty-three (23) members of the 46th Basic Training Academy were formally sworn-in as correction officers with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) during a ceremony held Friday, November 4, 2022. The newest members of the MSO took the oath at Melrose’s Memorial Hall surrounded by family,...
OBITUARY: Anne Loretta (Flaherty) Urtiaga, 73
DOTHAN, ALABAMA — Anne Loretta Flaherty Urtiaga, 73, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Wilmington, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Columba Catholic Church with...
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 22, 2022: Car vs. Gas Pump; Hit & Run; Bad Crashes
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, November 22, 2022:. A tractor trailer struck a parked trailer in the NAPA parking lot on Woburn Street. No injuries. (10:49am) Police notified DPW that a microwave was dumped on the side of the road at...
