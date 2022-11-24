What’s Open & Closed In Wilmington On Thanksgiving? — How To Watch The Wilmington-Tewksbury Football Game Online

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. Items being collected include gently used clothing, household goods, art, small appliances, shoes, handbags, and kitchenware such as pots, pans, dishes, and glasses. The community drop off will take place Sunday, November 27, from 1pm to 5pm; Monday, November 28, from 10am to 4pm; and Tuesday, November 29, from 10am to 4pm. Savers will donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of the total weight of contributions.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO