Wilmington, MA

What’s Open & Closed In Wilmington On Thanksgiving? — How To Watch The Wilmington-Tewksbury Football Game Online

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Wilmington Apple

List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)

WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 27, 2022: Clothing Drive At Senior Center Begins

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. Items being collected include gently used clothing, household goods, art, small appliances, shoes, handbags, and kitchenware such as pots, pans, dishes, and glasses. The community drop off will take place Sunday, November 27, from 1pm to 5pm; Monday, November 28, from 10am to 4pm; and Tuesday, November 29, from 10am to 4pm. Savers will donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of the total weight of contributions.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 28, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Beverly Rees, 91

STONEHAM, MA — Beverly Rees, age 91, a longtime Wilmington resident, formerly of Stoneham, died Monday, November 21 at her residence. Born in Winchester on August 12, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Potter) Huebner. Beverly was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: J. Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54

METHUEN, MA — Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54 of Methuen, MA, died Thursday at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, from complications of heart issues. He was a resident of Methuen, MA for the past 28 years, formerly of Salem, NH. Hal was born in Malden, MA to Maureen (Rafferty)...
METHUEN, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
WILMINGTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

