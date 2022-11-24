What’s Open & Closed In Wilmington On Thanksgiving? — How To Watch The Wilmington-Tewksbury Football Game Online

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Middle School Drama Club Presents ‘Elf’ On December 1-3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Middle School Drama Club is excited to present “Elf The Musical” this December. There are four performances scheduled — Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7pm; Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1pm; and and Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7pm.
Wilmington Apple
List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 28, 2022: Wilmington Select Board Meets; Senior Center’s Giving Tree Program Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 28, 2022:. The Wilmington Community Development Technical Review Team meets at 9:30am in the Town Hall Auditorium. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 27, 2022: Clothing Drive At Senior Center Begins
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. Items being collected include gently used clothing, household goods, art, small appliances, shoes, handbags, and kitchenware such as pots, pans, dishes, and glasses. The community drop off will take place Sunday, November 27, from 1pm to 5pm; Monday, November 28, from 10am to 4pm; and Tuesday, November 29, from 10am to 4pm. Savers will donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of the total weight of contributions.
Wilmington Apple
Greater Boston Antiques Show Set For Shriners Auditorium On December 3 & 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Greater Boston Antiques Show will take place from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 11am to 4pm. The show, organized by Goosefare Antiques & Promotions, will feature more than...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Beverly Rees, 91
STONEHAM, MA — Beverly Rees, age 91, a longtime Wilmington resident, formerly of Stoneham, died Monday, November 21 at her residence. Born in Winchester on August 12, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Potter) Huebner. Beverly was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: J. Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54
METHUEN, MA — Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54 of Methuen, MA, died Thursday at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, from complications of heart issues. He was a resident of Methuen, MA for the past 28 years, formerly of Salem, NH. Hal was born in Malden, MA to Maureen (Rafferty)...
Wilmington Apple
Holiday Pet Food Drive For Wilmington Animal Food Pantry Set For December 6, Donors Can Win Free Bruins Tickets
WILMINGTON, MA — EXIT Family First Realty , owned by Wilmington realtors Judy O’Connell and Shelley Sainato, and DaMore Law have partnered with the Wilmington Animal Food Pantry for a Holiday Pet Food Drive on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 11 am to 7pm, at 21 Middlesex Avenue, Unit 101.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Themed restaurants in Portsmouth where diners are eating up the atmosphere
Friday, December 2nd — Tonight, Audrey Cox hits up two Portsmouth restaurants where the atmosphere is everything. From Tour, where you can play a round of golf virtually while enjoying your meal, to fancy old cars on display down the street at Gibb's Garage Bar and Grille. Plus, NH...
Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player
PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Wilmington Apple
Select Board To Discuss Property Taxes; Traffic; Wildwood Project; Textron Fields & Courts; Olin; Cemetery & More At November 28 Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Select Board meets this Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6:15pm. There are some noteworthy items on the agenda, including:. The Select Board will hold a public hearing with Town Assessor...
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
