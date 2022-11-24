Read full article on original website
What do Socceroos need to qualify for World Cup knockout stages? Explaining the scenarios for Australia to advance
Australia supercharged their chances of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a vital win over Tunisia in their second group game. The Socceroos bounced back from losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, when they had shocked the reigning champions by taking an early lead. Manager...
Spain goalkeepers at World Cup: Why Chelsea's Kepa, Man United's De Gea won't be starting for national team in Qatar
After two straight disappointing World Cup campaigns, Spain are out to shine at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Manager Luis Enrique has no shortage of talent to pick from and turned heads when his preliminary squad roster was leaked. In unveiling his final 26-man squad on November 11, it was...
Australia vs. Tunisia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022
Both Australia and Tunisia will fancy their chances of claiming a vital win when they face off in 2022 World Cup action on Saturday, November 26. The Socceroos started the tournament with a 4-1 loss to reigning champions France but did cause an early scare by scoring first. Tunisia, meanwhile,...
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win
Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
How to watch Canada vs. Croatia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
While it didn't result in any points, Canada passed its first test at the 2022 World Cup. Going against No. 2 ranked Belgium, Les Rouges fought hard and gave the Red Devils a tough contest, ultimately resulting in a 1-0 win for Belgium. John Herdman's crew proved they belonged, but...
France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match
The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
World Cup Group D table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Australia, France, Tunisia and Denmark
France are hoping to become just the third team to defend a World Cup title in the competition's long history at Qatar 2022 and they're off to a strong start already. Les Bleus sent notice to the rest of the tournament field that despite a slew of injuries, they're more than equipped to make a deep run. No Karim Benzema? No problem. Olivier Giroud stepped up with two goals in a 4-1 rout of Australia, which saw Kylian Mbappe also play a starring role.
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts
Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
Enner Valencia injury update: Latest on Ecuador's FIFA World Cup Golden Boot leader after knock vs Netherlands
Ecuador are sweating on the fitness of star striker and captain Enner Valencia after the 2022 World Cup's top scorer was carried off on a stretcher late on in the 1-1 Group A draw against the Netherlands. Valencia made it three goals in two games with the equaliser four minutes...
Lionel Messi's magic in his last World Cup for Argentina is a reminder to enjoy his greatness while you still can
He turned 35 years old back in June, when the 2022 FIFA World Cup ought to have been played, and every day since has brought him one day closer to the close of the greatest career this sport might see, ever. Lionel Messi is not old for a soccer player....
USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B
Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
