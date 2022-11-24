ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Australia vs. Tunisia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

Both Australia and Tunisia will fancy their chances of claiming a vital win when they face off in 2022 World Cup action on Saturday, November 26. The Socceroos started the tournament with a 4-1 loss to reigning champions France but did cause an early scare by scoring first. Tunisia, meanwhile,...
ng-sportingnews.com

Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win

Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
ng-sportingnews.com

France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match

The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup Group D table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Australia, France, Tunisia and Denmark

France are hoping to become just the third team to defend a World Cup title in the competition's long history at Qatar 2022 and they're off to a strong start already. Les Bleus sent notice to the rest of the tournament field that despite a slew of injuries, they're more than equipped to make a deep run. No Karim Benzema? No problem. Olivier Giroud stepped up with two goals in a 4-1 rout of Australia, which saw Kylian Mbappe also play a starring role.
ng-sportingnews.com

Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts

Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
