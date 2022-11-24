ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia vs. Tunisia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

Both Australia and Tunisia will fancy their chances of claiming a vital win when they face off in 2022 World Cup action on Saturday, November 26. The Socceroos started the tournament with a 4-1 loss to reigning champions France but did cause an early scare by scoring first. Tunisia, meanwhile,...
ng-sportingnews.com

Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts

Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup Group D table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Australia, France, Tunisia and Denmark

France are hoping to become just the third team to defend a World Cup title in the competition's long history at Qatar 2022 and they're off to a strong start already. Les Bleus sent notice to the rest of the tournament field that despite a slew of injuries, they're more than equipped to make a deep run. No Karim Benzema? No problem. Olivier Giroud stepped up with two goals in a 4-1 rout of Australia, which saw Kylian Mbappe also play a starring role.
ng-sportingnews.com

France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match

The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
ng-sportingnews.com

Lleyton Hewitt masterminds Davis Cup semi-final shock for Australia in 19-year first

Australia was on the verge of crashing out of their Davis Cup semi-final on multiple occasions against Croatia, before an impressive display from Alex de Minaur and some Lleyton Hewitt magic in creating a new doubles pairing guided the Aussies to their first appearance in the final in 19 years.
ng-sportingnews.com

'Gutted': Australia's Davis Cup drought continues as Canada prove too strong in final

Australia's drought in the Davis Cup has continued for another year, falling short against Canada in the 2022 final. After getting past Croatia and Netherlands in the lead-up to the final, Australia had a tough assignment with two players inside the ATP top 20 on the opposing team and already missing Nick Kyrgios.

