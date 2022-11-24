ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

WPRI 12 News

Warwick woman facing charges following slashing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife.  Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

East Providence police cruiser involved in crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash Sunday night.  The incident occurred at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues in East Providence. East Providence Police Lieutenant Michael Rapoza says the officer involved in the crash was responding to an emergency call and had his lights […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown.   North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Foxborough on Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at about 10:45 a.m. by the intersection of Cocasset and Oak streets. The man, from Foxborough, was rushed to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Easton family burned out of their home

A fire forced an Easton family out of their home early Friday morning. Two people and their pets made it safely out of the Eisenhower Drive house. Firefighters got the call at about 3 a.m. "It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River police say they've located woman reported missing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said Friday that a woman who family members said was missing was located and was safe. Cheryl Kemp's brother and a caretaker said she was found by Fall River police at a shopping plaza that she is known to frequent. Kemp...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence

The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
PROVIDENCE, RI

