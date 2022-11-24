ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raptors coach Nick Nurse calls out Gary Trent Jr. for poor defensive performance: 'It's disappointing'

By Jordan Greer
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

What Kemba Walker brings to Mavericks: Why former All-Star point guard can defy age to fill major void next to Luka Doncic

It took some time, but Kemba Walker has found his next NBA home in Dallas. As first reported on Monday by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks will add Walker, who has been in search of his next destination since he was traded from New York to Detroit on draft night. The Pistons never intended on Walker reporting and he was eventually waived ahead of the season, freeing him to sign with another team.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Raptors are NBA's best team for slowing down Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is off to a scorching start this season. Through 16 games, the Mavericks star is leading the league with 34.0 points while making over half of his shot attempts. He continues to flirt with a triple-double on a nightly basis with averages of 9.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He's even among the league leaders in steals for the first time in his career.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Lakers should — and shouldn't — trade Russell Westbrook to Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been rumored to make a big trade this season as they look to maximize what's left of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis championship window. One month into the new campaign, the Lakers find themselves sitting under .500 (7-11), thanks largely to a 2-10 start and a host of injuries to key players, with pressure increasing to make changes to the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James' aid of Russell Westbrook after flagrant foul shows togetherness Lakers need for season turnaround

When Darvin Ham was introduced as the Lakers' new head coach, he identified competitiveness, togetherness and accountability as the three tenets that would help turn the franchise around. After a 2-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign, LA has begun to lean upon those tenets as it attempts to salvage its season before it's too late.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy