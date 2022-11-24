Raptors coach Nick Nurse calls out Gary Trent Jr. for poor defensive performance: 'It's disappointing'

It took some time, but Kemba Walker has found his next NBA home in Dallas. As first reported on Monday by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks will add Walker, who has been in search of his next destination since he was traded from New York to Detroit on draft night. The Pistons never intended on Walker reporting and he was eventually waived ahead of the season, freeing him to sign with another team.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO