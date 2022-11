KHSAA football state semifinal matchups

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time that many take to step back and reflect on all they are thankful for in their lives. While many will spend the day with family in all areas of the country, Kentucky head coach John Calipari encourages fans to welcome in some unfamiliar faces into their homes this year. Calipari explained more following his team’s 40-point win over North Florida on Wednesday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO