Aussie NBL star Isaac Humphries who made history after revealing his sexuality says he wants to be an example for others and that athletes shouldn't fear coming out

By A. James
 4 days ago

First class professional athletes like AFL stars should not fear coming out.

That's the message from prized Melbourne United basket baller Isaac Humphries.

The 24-year-old made history last week when he became the first Australian male NBL player to come out as gay.

Openly gay Melbourne United basket baller Isaac Humphries (pictured) says that first class professional athletes like AFL stars should not fear coming out reports the Herald Sun

Isaac explained to the Herald Sun that the biggest hurdle in revealing his sexuality was that there had been no role models before him.

He now says his example might offer support for other sports people who are reluctant to be open about their sexuality.

The handsome star joins another high-profile athlete, Adelaide United footballer Josh Cavallo, in coming out.

'Now that I'm out,' he told the publication, 'and Josh is out as well, hopefully people see it, it's not so scary.'

Isaac joins another high-profile athlete, Adelaide United footballer Josh Cavallo (pictured) in coming out. He says their example may help others deal with being open with their sexuality

He said the idea of coming out was built up on his head as 'very negative', and many others feel the same way.

'I just hope people can see that the fear doesn't have to be there anymore, ' he said.

'I've done it, I'm fine, and I'm loving life.'

Elsewhere in the chat, Isaac revealed his friendship with pop icon Danni Minogue, who he says, has helped him though his coming out process.

Isaac said the idea of coming out was built up on his head as 'very negative', and many others feel the same way Pictured: Josh Cavallo

'She's a huge fan of my team and we've become good friend and she's a great ally in our community.

It comes after Isaac's dramatic announcement last week.

Using just three minutes on Wednesday, during a club meeting, a Twitter video posted by the United center reached a global audience of nearly 200 million people.

Isaac revealed his friendship Danni Minogue (pictured). He said the pop icon has been a huge support as went through the process of coming out

Comments / 37

KOIOS
4d ago

I really don’t care what you do in your bedroom as long as it involves consent, legal age, and not with an animal? Who are you trying to impress?

Reply
33
Bright Eyes!
3d ago

We have got to stop making up titles for the mentally I’ll! This is not making history. This is another gay man trying to get his name in lights. NOBODY CARES WHAT YOU DO IN YOUR BEDROOM!

Reply
9
Cindra Broenner
4d ago

don't care .live inside the closet live outside the closet.live in the basement cos when your kids get colds you will not exposedonly associate with blood relatives..blah blah blah

Reply
6
