Read full article on original website
Related
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
fox5dc.com
Gun store burglary caught on camera in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing a gun store in Rockville Friday morning. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details on the investigation.
arlnow.com
Arrest made after overnight shooting in Green Valley
An Arlington man is behind bars after police say he shot someone in the Green Valley neighborhood. The shooting happened early Sunday morning following what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. The shooting was only brought to the attention of law enforcement after the victim showed up at Virginia Hospital Center with a gunshot wound.
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect vehicle after Metrobus hit in 'apparent road rage' shooting
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway into a possible road rage shooting Saturday afternoon involving a Metrobus in D.C., marking the second road rage shooting investigation launched in the District since Friday. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) say officers responded to reports of gunfire hitting a Metrobus around 1:00 p.m. in...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. that took the life of a 19-year-old man on Sunday. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of the sounds of gunshots in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. Once there, officers found the...
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Identify suspected shooter who shot a man inside a North Baltimore store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police Northern District shooting detectives have obtained pictures of the suspected shooter involved in a North Baltimore shooting from Nov. 17. Police said a 40-year-old man was shot by the man in the pictures while inside a store in the 400 block of E. Coldspring...
15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report
BALTIMORE, MD – A teenage girl has now been reported missing for over one week according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Kyleigh Harlow was last seen last Monday in the Woodlawn and Gwynn Oak areas. An earlier report that she had been found was incorrect, police said today. 15-year-old Kyleigh Harlow – 5’5″ 100 lbs.- last seen Monday Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. in the Woodlawn/Gwynn Oak area. If located, please call 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
WJLA
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 36-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Eastern Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were in the vicinity of the 2600 Block of Ashland Avenue when they heard gunshots. Police responded and discovered the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead a short time after. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
NBC Washington
Person of Interest in Custody After 16-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Southeast DC: Authorities
Police apprehended a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a juvenile in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police said a 16-year-old boy was found unconscious but breathing in the 1600 block of Morris Road SE at around 11 a.m. Police initially said he was found at nearby 18th and Erie streets.
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash
A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1