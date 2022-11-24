Read full article on original website
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting
A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
Woman shot, thrown from vehicle along highway ramp in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was thrown from a vehicle along a highway ramp in Pittsburgh after she was shot, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Boulevard of the Allies around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman who had been...
North Versailles man pleads guilty to 2019 fatal crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
A North Versailles man whose blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his car on the Tri-Boro Expressway, killing his passenger, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Monday. Edward Wharton, 60, will be sentenced on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and...
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Driver gets impaled during crash while fleeing from police, Pennsylvania cops say
A driver fleeing from a police officer who tried to pull him over was later impaled during a crash, authorities in Pennsylvania said. The officer was on patrol when they saw the driver turn and drive into oncoming traffic at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
Driver impaled, trapped after trying to flee traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after speeding away from police, driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into a light post and metal fence on the on-ramp to the Parkway East. Police say the driver was spotted by police after he turned from Bartlett Street into oncoming...
Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
'I heard the gunshots ... I didn't know it was my little cousin': Sheraden neighborhood reeling after shooting
PITTSBURGH — People in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood said they felt rattled Friday, one day after a shooting along Sherwood Avenue resulted in two teen boys seriously hurt. The two teens, whose identities have not been released, were listed in critical condition Thursday night, according to Pittsburgh police. No arrests...
Missing Cleveland woman found shot to death in Allegheny County backyard; death ruled a homicide
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A woman reported missing from Cleveland was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Allegheny County. According to Cleveland police, 23-year-old Adrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing on Nov. 13. Her family told police they had not seen her since Oct. 8. The...
State police seek wrong-way driver who struck pedestrian, vehicle in Squirrel Hill
State police have issued a warrant for a Homestead man they say drove the wrong way up a Parkway East ramp Friday morning, hitting both a vehicle and pedestrian before fleeing on foot. Police said troopers were monitoring traffic at the Forward Avenue on-ramp to I-376 around 9:40 a.m. Friday...
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m. The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police...
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
Court OKs Life Term in 2016 Police Chase Crash that Killed Three in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it called the “clear and unambiguous language” of the statute in siding with an appeals court that ordered a new sentencing hearing for 28-year-old Demetrius Coleman of Homewood, who is serving a 70- to 140-year term. Prosecutors said Coleman reached speeds of 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop before colliding with a car, killing the driver, his fiancée and their toddler daughter.
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
Police investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2:30 a.m., police were informed of a man who had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was dropped off and spoke with police but did not tell them much about what happened. Later, officers located a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and spoke with the residents. They are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
