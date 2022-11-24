Read full article on original website
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Police Search for Shooter After Metrobus Struck in Apparent Road Rage Incident
Police are searching for the person who fired at a Metrobus with passengers aboard during what appeared to be a road rage incident on Saturday. Metro Transit Police responded to the shooting near Southern and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast D.C. at around 1 p.m. Police said the driver may have...
dcnewsnow.com
Police Arrest Man Accused of Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin' Theft
The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested a man who robbed a Dollar Tree in Germantown, Md. twice and stole money from a Dunkin' in the same area. Police Arrest Man Accused of Dollar Tree Robberies …. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested a man...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Luxury cars stolen from dealership in Silver Spring; surveillance video released
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are investigating the theft of four luxury cars stolen from a dealership in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the Universal Auto Group on Distribution Circle just after 1:45 a.m. Monday where they say someone smashed the window to the business and stole several sets of car keys.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.
mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 36-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Eastern Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were in the vicinity of the 2600 Block of Ashland Avenue when they heard gunshots. Police responded and discovered the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead a short time after. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Seventy-Year-Old Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old from Germantown. Donnie Garnet Allen was last seen on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Man charged in Dollar Tree robberies, Dunkin’ theft in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested the person responsible for robbing a dollar store twice and stealing money from a doughnut shop. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Hakeem Morris, 32, in Germantown on Nov. 21. Investigators said Morris went into Dollar Tree, located in the 18000 […]
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
dcnewsnow.com
Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
Montgomery County Police asking for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in home burglary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a home burglary in Montgomery County earlier this month. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a home on Cherry Valley Drive in Olney, around 2...
15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report
BALTIMORE, MD – A teenage girl has now been reported missing for over one week according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Kyleigh Harlow was last seen last Monday in the Woodlawn and Gwynn Oak areas. An earlier report that she had been found was incorrect, police said today. 15-year-old Kyleigh Harlow – 5’5″ 100 lbs.- last seen Monday Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. in the Woodlawn/Gwynn Oak area. If located, please call 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police seek identity of suspect in shooting of 40-year-old
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man. On Nov. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane. Officers said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
