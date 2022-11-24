NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an assault and stabbing that took place on the Platform of the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The NYPD reported the incident that took place Wednesday afternoon at around 2:45 pm. According to police, “A 19-year-old male engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown individual that escalated and became physical. The individual then stabbed the male victim in the torso and bit him on his forearm.” The suspect fled the scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO