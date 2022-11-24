Read full article on original website
Hakuna Matata
4d ago
Never go straight home after some petty crap on the road. They forever know where you live. Folks are crazy nowadays
Sandra Buchan
4d ago
I have had that happen to me before. I drove to our local police station, and laid on my horn until someone came out
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Wall
TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and more after crashing into a concrete wall early Saturday morning, police said. Around 2:40 a.m., police arrived at the intersection of Ocean View Drive and Brookside Drive regarding a car crash. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said officers found Esmeralda Menes of Lakehurst crashed into a concrete wall on a residential property.
15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an assault and stabbing that took place on the Platform of the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The NYPD reported the incident that took place Wednesday afternoon at around 2:45 pm. According to police, “A 19-year-old male engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown individual that escalated and became physical. The individual then stabbed the male victim in the torso and bit him on his forearm.” The suspect fled the scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 2 young boys stabbed to death in Mount Hope apartment; mother taken into custody
A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Mount Hope apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital.
Drunk driver charged after driving into concrete wall
TOM RIVER, NJ – A Lakehurst woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing her car into a concrete wall near a home on Brookside Drive Friday night. At around 2:40 am, police officers responded to the intersection of Ocean View Drive and Brookside Drive for a reported motor vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene to find a car had crashed into a concrete wall of a home near the intersection. After investigating, police arrested Esmeralda Menes, 24 of Lakehurst, and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. The accident is being The post Drunk driver charged after driving into concrete wall appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night. The Newark Police Department is now investigating the incident that took place at around 8:30 pm in the area of the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, a Classic Cab taxi was stolen when a suspect approached the driver and pointed a gun at him, forcing him out of the cab. “Police responded to a report about a carjacking that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue,” Frage said today. “The Classic The post Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. man armed with knife faces charges after 2-hour standoff with police, authorities say
An Ocean County man faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a woman, then held police at bay with a knife for two hours before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to a home in Toms River...
NYPD makes arrest after man assaults traffic enforcement officer
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department credited the hard work of its officers and the community to bring a man who assaulted an NYPD traffic enforcement officer because he was issued a ticket. On Sunday, the NYPD announced the arrest of Aaron Beller. Beller was charged with assaulting a police officer and menacing. Beller became upset over getting a parking ticket in Brooklyn on November 14th. He then attacked the NYPD parking enforcement officer who issued the ticket. Detectives with the NYPD reported the incident happened after the officer issued a parking ticket on The post NYPD makes arrest after man assaults traffic enforcement officer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Driver killed, passengers trapped in Toms River, NJ marsh
TOMS RIVER — A vehicle flipped over into a marsh over the weekend, trapping three occupants and killing the driver as the other two were able to reach safety, authorities said. Toms River police said officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the...
MTA worker assaulted in Queens, police searching for suspect
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are continuing their investigation into an assault of an MTA employee inside a subway station at Court Square and Jackson Avenue in Queens. The attack took place on November 13th. On Monday, the NYPD Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist with identifying the attacker. Police said at around 4:40 am, on the G line platform, the suspect punched a 56-year-old MTA employee and brandished a knife. The suspect fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this assault, please contact 800-577-TIPS. The post MTA worker assaulted in Queens, police searching for suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police officers from the New York City Police Department’s 104th Precinct in Queens rescued a female Great Dane and her seven puppies. Officers conducted a stop on a vehicle and noticed a severely malnourished adult female Great Dane inside an undersized pet carrier, along with seven puppies inside a second carrier located in the back seat of the vehicle. Police arrested and charged the man accordingly for the neglect and abuse of the dogs. The mother dog and her puppies were taken to a local animal hospital for treatment. Police did not release the name of The post Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An off-duty Seaside Park police officer was the first responder at the scene of a serious crash on Route 37 Friday night and is being credited with saving the life of a 78-year-old man who suffered a medical episode just prior to the crash. At around 3:45 am, Toms River Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident. Investigators determined Horst Szczypinski, 78, of South Toms River, was driving westbound on Route 37 East when he ran off the road The post Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Chelsea
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers responded to the area of the Fulton Houses on 17th Street and Ninth Avenue Sunday night to find a 44-year-old man dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. At around 9:30 pm, police received a 911 call regarding a gunshot heard in the neighborhood and one person in need of medical assistance. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police investigators located a firearm. At this time, no suspects are in custody, and police did not release any further information regarding this incident. The Fulton Houses are a The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Chelsea appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
NYC mom charged after stabbing death of her two children
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx mother was charged with stabbing and killing her two young boys inside their Bronx apartment. Octavius Fleming-Canada, 11 months old; and Dashawn Flemming, 3, were found dead in a bathtub, concealed with a pile of clothes by a concerned neighbor shortly after police arrested their mom for erratic behavior inside their Echo Place family shelter apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood. Police arrested Dimone Fleming, 22, after being summoned to the apartment in regard to a domestic disturbance call. Police said she was acting irrationally, trying to burn items in the kitchen area of The post NYC mom charged after stabbing death of her two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Spike Strips Stop Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Mahwah Development: One Caught, Two Sought On Route 17
Mahwah police captured an overnight stolen car thief and searched for two others after using spike strips to stop the vehicle before dawn Friday, authorities said. The 2022 BMW X7 kept rolling and hit a Mahwah police car after the trio bailed out on Route 17 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
