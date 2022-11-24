Read full article on original website
Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
YAHOO!
Athens' District Attorney Office joins group to create juvenile diversion program
The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced recently that it is creating a Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program. The program was created in a partnership with the Georgia Conflict Center in Athens, according to its executive director Danny Malec. The conflict center works with schools and criminal justice organizations....
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with the victims. Glenn...
YAHOO!
Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars, police say
A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Police say husband shot wife before turning gun on himself at Buford residence
A Buford woman is dead after being shot by her husband in their home, Sunday morning, Nov. 27, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Calls about a domestic disturbance were received by Gwinnett County 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for a home at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail in Buford.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
3 arrested, 1 dead after attempted home invasion in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified three people in connection with an attempted home invasion that occurred at a DeKalb County home Friday evening. Police said a fourth suspect died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said...
accesswdun.com
The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
YAHOO!
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North Cobb Regional Library to...
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
Ga. man out on bond for rape then strangles man, sells another the drugs that killed him, DA says
CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of rape and released on bond then strangled one man and sold another man the drugs that killed him, according to the Canton district attorney. Nicholas Brian Gosnell, 23, pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault/strangulation, trafficking fentanyl and...
WLTX.com
Shooting at Georgia candlelight vigil leaves teen dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
YAHOO!
The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500 block of Old Highway...
wgauradio.com
Busted in Buford: suspected gang members arrested after shootout
There was a gang shootout on neighborhood streets. Now police are cracking down. Gwinnett police have arrested 10 people on 73 felony charges. Channel Two’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where the suspects are accused of shooting up homes. A shooting that Gwinnett police say...
Balloon release held for Lyft driver shot, killed after dropping passenger off in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family and friends came together and hosted a balloon release to honor a 31-year-old Lyft driver who was fatally shot after dropping off a passenger on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Dozens showed up to celebrate Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen, of...
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
WALB 10
31-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Southlake Mall on Black Friday
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after threatening to “shoot up the place” at Southlake Mall while people shopped on Black Friday. According to officials, Morrow police officers responded to a “trouble unknown” disturbance at Southlake Mall around 2:53 p.m. Upon arrival,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
