Gainesville, GA

The Albany Herald

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Athens' District Attorney Office joins group to create juvenile diversion program

The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced recently that it is creating a Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program. The program was created in a partnership with the Georgia Conflict Center in Athens, according to its executive director Danny Malec. The conflict center works with schools and criminal justice organizations....
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars, police say

A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

One woman dead after domestic incident in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
wgauradio.com

Busted in Buford: suspected gang members arrested after shootout

There was a gang shootout on neighborhood streets. Now police are cracking down. Gwinnett police have arrested 10 people on 73 felony charges. Channel Two’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where the suspects are accused of shooting up homes. A shooting that Gwinnett police say...
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA

