The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

BUFORD, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO