3d ago
WGAL
Police search for theft suspects in Lancaster County
Ephrata Police say the two individuals in surveillance photographs are believed to have committed thefts from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. According to police, the suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at Walmart in Ephrata. Police request anyone with information about the possible identity of one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects
EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
abc27.com
Alleged axe-wielding man charged with burglary in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Leola man has been charged with a criminal attempt to commit burglary after an incident allegedly took place on Oct. 29, 2022, in Lancaster County. According to the Ephrata Police Department, 30-year-old Keron Shockley was allegedly wielding an axe as he attempted to gain entry into an apartment in the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata. He allegedly began to break out windows and the door with the axe.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man taken into custody after apparent standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
YAHOO!
St. Joseph County officer arrested for driving police cruiser while allegedly drunk
SOUTH BEND — A St. Joseph County patrol officer was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated. Officer Coty Hoffman's vehicle struck a mailbox near the intersection of Hickory Road and Ethel Avenue. His "speech was slowed" at the time of the accident, officials said. Indiana State Police officers were called in to process the scene and arrest Hoffman, 30. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.
WGAL
Arrest made in York County home invasion
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police were called to an apartment in the first block of Bridlewood Way on Saturday for a reported home invasion. According to investigators, a male suspect entered the apartment around 7 a.m. and assaulted a female victim. The suspect was taken into custody...
WGAL
Two people shot, one fatally, in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — The mother of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Lancaster spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being shot in the face, chest and leg in the vestibule of Prince of Subs restaurant on the 100 block of South Prince Street around 1:30 a.m.
abc27.com
Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting
AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark
Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
Police: Shooting damages car and shatters front door of night club in Allentown
Police are trying to figure who started shooting outside a bar in Allentown.
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
WGAL
Lancaster County shooting under investigation
AKRON, Pa. — Update: Police were called to a home on High Street around 4:16 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were responding to reports of a 16-year-old male who had a gunshot wound. Police are saying that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
abc27.com
York County man charged with strangulation, assault
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged after allegedly strangling a woman multiple times. According to Carroll Township Police, on November 25 a woman reported being thrown onto a bed and strangled by a man who put both his hands around her neck to the point where she could not breathe.
abc27.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman during York County home invasion
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Springettsbury Township have arrested a man that allegedly assaulted a woman during a home invasion on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a home invasion on Brindlewood Way at 7:02 a.m. An investigation revealed that a...
1 hurt in shooting at Allentown nightclub, police say
A man was hurt in a shooting reported at an Allentown nightclub early Sunday morning in what city police are calling “an isolated incident.”. Authorities say there is no threat to the community but are seeking tips. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the VIP Room Lounge at 343 W. Hamilton St., according to a department news release.
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
FOX43.com
17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening. On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to...
YAHOO!
Two wounded by gunfire in Schuylkill County home
Nov. 27—A Wayne Township man was charged with attempted homicide Sunday morning after two people were shot in a domestic disturbance, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Troopers gave the following account:. State police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne...
fox29.com
Bensalem teen charged as adult in connection with death of a juvenile female
BENSALEM, Pa. - A 16-year-old Bensalem teen is being charged as an adult with homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a juvenile female. According to Bensalem police, a 911 call came in about a possible homicide Friday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m. The caller stated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for vehicle that hit bicyclist in North Coventry Twp.
N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Police in Chester County are investigating after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday. North Coventry Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of South Keim Street and East Cedarville Road for the report of a struck pedestrian around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A male bicyclist...
