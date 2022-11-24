Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
alaskapublic.org
2 Anchorage students arrested after police find loaded gun
Anchorage police arrested two students Wednesday morning after one of them brought a loaded gun to West High School. According to principal Ja Dorris, district staff received a report that a student had a firearm. Anchorage police went to the school and located the student. “When officers arrived, the student...
alaskasnewssource.com
Intersection of Lake Otis & East 88th Avenue reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
YAHOO!
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Northeast Anchorage
Nov. 24—A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he struck a pedestrian while driving in Northeast Anchorage and then left the scene, police said. The pedestrian was dead when officers arrived around 5:20 a.m., according to police. Investigators determined a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Muldoon Road when...
Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten
Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
alaskasnewssource.com
School district and Challenge Alaska team up for wheelchair basketball
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From November to December, every Monday through Friday afternoon at Service High School, wheelchair athletes are going up and down the court playing wheelchair basketball. Disabled or not, students in grades 6 through 12 can stop by the Service High School gym and participate in wheelchair...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say
A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
Anchorage rolls back minimum parking space requirements for new construction, remodels
It was a moment of rare unanimity on the Anchorage Assembly: By a 12-0 vote, the Assembly repealed minimum parking mandates, meaning that new construction in much of Anchorage will not have to provide a specific number of parking places. The ordinance was sponsored by conservative Kevin Cross, and liberals...
alaskasnewssource.com
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified
2022 marks the highest number of inmate deaths recorded in the past 20 years. A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to department records that go back to 2000. Family members of those inmates now question whether the department has been doing enough to properly treat every inmate in their care.
alaskasnewssource.com
Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a now decade-long standing invitation to Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents, as the Wasilla-based nonprofit Frontline Mission makes all the necessary preparations to host its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Executive director of the organization, Matthew Sheets, calls it a dinner for everyone. “A lot...
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
alaskasportsreport.com
Da’Zhon Wyche flirts with 20-point triple-double as UAA knocks off previously unbeaten Texas team
Anchorage’s Da’Zhon Wyche had the book on Texas A&M International and used it to help the UAA men’s basketball team author a statement win over a previously undefeated opponent. Armed with his own scouting report having faced the Dustdevils last season when he played at Texas Tyler,...
FTX’s foundation funded ProPublica, a news provider that paid for Anchorage Daily News attacks on Gov. Dunleavy
Cryptocurrency’s fallen king Sam Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX into bankruptcy and now may be criminally charged for scamming money from investors, not only funded the campaigns of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the Alaska Democratic Party through his direct donations and funneled donations, he was indirectly funding left-leaning news organizations in Alaska, most notably the Anchorage Daily News. And he was funding a news group that defines what “misinformation” is.
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of Joy
Hunting, fishing, trapping and the Yup'ik language anchored Mary Beebe’s youth in Bethel along the Kuskokwim River. “Life growing up in the bush was hard but simple.”
