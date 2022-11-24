ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins scores season-best 31 points, Warriors beat Clippers

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JvgY_0jM6Gmiv00

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — When the opposing defenders focus too much attention on Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins lets loose and makes them pay.

Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night.

“Steph’s going to be Steph, always,” Wiggins said. “Tonight the ball was moving and found a lot of people, made some shots.”

Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and matched his most 3-pointers this season with six in his third straight 20-point performance.

“He’s shooting the lights out. He’s just been so consistent from the field and from the 3-point line,” coach Steve Kerr said. “You see how comfortable he is in our offense, constantly slipping to the rim.”

Curry added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Thompson scored 18 points. He hit his first three shots and two 3-pointers and four of his initial five shots on the way to 15 points in the opening quarter.

After a slow start this season finding his shooting groove, Thompson was coming off a season-best 41-point game at Houston on Sunday in which he made 10 3s.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 19 points to lead the Clippers and Terance Mann added 17. Amir Coffey made his initial three field goals, but Los Angeles went just 5 for 13 from long range in the first half to fall behind 66-47 at the break as the Warriors shot 56.5%.

John Wall was limited to nine points on 2-for-8 shooting and missed all three of his 3-point tries.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sat out with a sprained right ankle after he landed on it Monday while trying to block a shot in the fourth quarter Monday night in a home victory over Utah.

Kerr wants to use Draymond Green more regularly with the second unit when possible to give the reserves a reliable ballhandler and floor leader given their recent struggles.

“It looks good and we’ll continue to do it,” Kerr said of Green leading the second team.

Early in the fourth, Green drove the length of the floor and into the pain then dished off to Anthony Lamb for a layup that made it 103-82 with 10:41 to play. Green finished with 12 assists, nine points and seven rebounds.

“It’s huge for the confidence of the guys,” Green said.

Golden State notched its fifth game in the last six with 30 or more assists and leads the league. The Warriors committed only five first-half turnovers and 13 overall as Kerr has stressed taking care of the ball.

Warriors won their seventh straight home game and improve to 8-1 at Chase Center overall.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Coach Tyronn Lue isn’t sure when Leonard will return. “Woke up with some soreness in his ankle. Saw the play, it was a little more than we thought,” Lue said. “But he’s OK, feeling better, getting better. So we don’t know a timetable right now though.” ... Los Angeles wound up 11 for 28 on 3s. ... The Clippers have lost four straight on the Warriors’ home floor.

Warriors: Jordan Poole missed all eight of his 3-point attempts in a rare off night. Kerr was still pleased with Poole’s game even if it didn’t show in his stat line. ... Jonathan Kuminga blocked a shot by John Wall into the stands in the third. ... The Warriors are 5-1 at home against the Western Conference. ... Golden State hasn’t lost at home to the Clippers since a 108-101 defeat on Jan. 6, 2021. ... On this date in 2016, the Warriors dished out a franchise-record 47 assists against the Lakers.

Clippers: Host the Nuggets on Friday having dropped the past two against Denver.

Warriors: Host the Jazz on Friday riding a four-game home winning streak vs. Utah.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

