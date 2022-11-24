Read full article on original website
Why Do We Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving? The Answer Might Surprise You
Another protein used to be the more popular choice.
How long will Thanksgiving leftovers last in the fridge?
If you’re like many Americans, you’ll likely make too much to eat for Thanksgiving. While you shouldn’t let food go to waste, these foods can quickly go bad if not consumed quickly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has some guidelines on how long leftovers can last. For...
These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog
BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart
If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!
Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
CDC: How to safely prepare your Thanksgiving turkey
(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is reminding people about how to safely prepare turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.Here are six tips they shared: Store turkey properly Frozen raw turkey should be stored in a freezer that is at 0˚F or below. The CDC says not to store turkey in a place where the temperature cannot be closely monitored, like in a car trunk, basement, on the back porch, or in the snow. Thaw turkey safely The CDC shared three methods on how to safely thaw turkey.Thawing turkey in refrigerator:Keep turkey in its original wrapping, and place it in a container before putting it...
You cooked for 20 and fed 6 people. What to do with all of those leftovers
After the last plate has been cleared from the table and everyone — except the person stuck washing dishes — has migrated to the couch, it’s time to begin the next part of the Thanksgiving tradition. Yes, it’s time to divvy up and work through the leftovers....
How Long Does it Take to Cook the Perfect Turkey?
Holiday cooking is upon us—happy Thanksgiving!—and everyone is wondering: How long does it take to cook a turkey?. Well, how long you should roast a turkey depends largely on how much it weighs, as well as whether you plan to stuff it. For an oven set to 325°F, FoodSafety.gov recommends the following roasting times based on the weight of a fully thawed turkey:
Dear New Jersey Italians, Gravy is Only Used On Turkey
Here's an important PSA to remember this Thanksgiving. This week, you've been busy preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Your shopping cart was probably filled with cranberry sauce, fixings for stuffing, vegetables, a turkey, and gravy. The only acceptable use of the word gravy is to describe what goes on top of...
Cooking Your Turkey Correctly Can Make All The Difference
Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, getting together with friends and family, Black Friday deals, and of course the turkey to eat for Thanksgiving. The last thing that anyone wants is for something to go wrong. The turkey is what we look forward to eating the most for our Thanksgiving meal,...
Monday: Eat, Freeze or Throw Away Thanksgiving Leftovers Today
FoodSafety.gov suggest to eat or freeze leftovers 3-4 days. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, after dinner — you have a fridge full of leftovers and your weekend was a Turkey Day food fest: Friday — you started with a Thanksgiving inspired breakfast, brunch or lunch and then, snacked and grazed until Thanksgiving dinner Part 2.
One-skillet turkey pasta dish makes use of Thanksgiving leftovers
After preparing a big holiday feast, many people like the convenience of fixing a one-pan meal. So today, we’re taking it easy with a recipe for a turkey pasta bake that ensures several food groups are included on everyone’s plate. Each serving provides 2 ounces of lean meat,...
Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake
Easy and comforting are two necessities when it comes to weeknight dinners, and this chicken broccoli casserole encapsulates both of those words perfectly. Comfort food at its finest, this casserole makes weeknight dinner an absolute breeze. Filled with chicken, broccoli, rice and plenty of cheese, this hearty bake is basically a leveled up, heartier version of our broccoli cheddar soup you can enjoy all year round.
Living a Low-Waste Lifestyle? Here's What to Do With Leftover Pickle Juice
Instead of pouring your leftover pickle juice down the drain, you should consider saving it. If you don’t know what to do with leftover pickle juice, don’t worry, there are actually many different ways to use it. From relieving cramps to cleaning cookware, there are so many cool...
Rtia's post Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie
Leftover turkey is a “star” in this delicious, easy pot pie!. 3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, large dice or cut into pieces, or more to taste. Peas and carrots, frozen, thawed – as many as you like. Melt butter and stir in flour. Cook just for...
These silicone baking mats have made us quit tinfoil for good. Here’s why you should get them too
Replace your aluminum foil and parchment paper with these reusable, dishwasher-safe silicone baking mats. We've used them for years and love them, here's why.
How to Tell If Eggs Are Still Good – 6 Easy Ways
Eggs are a staple in many households and are used in many delicious recipes. It can be used as a breakfast food, added to salads and sandwiches, or as a snack throughout the day. How to tell if eggs are still good? Do you ever think about how long they...
