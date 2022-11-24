ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

U.S. will play Iran for a place in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is almost a week old, and the U.S. men's national soccer team is still in it. U.S. players even upended - or ended up tying England. It's been a dramatic tournament so far, upsets and political protests. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us. Hi there, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN,...
NPR

What we're taking away from the first week of the FIFA World Cup

Thirty-two nations are fighting for the ultimate prize in soccer, the FIFA World Cup. This year, Qatar is playing host, and one week into the tournament, the big story is the upsets. Three powerhouse nations - Argentina, Germany and England - have struggled against underdogs, including Team USA. Jeremy Schaap is an anchor and correspondent at ESPN who has covered the World Cup and soccer for years. He joins us now to talk about it. Jeremy, welcome.
NPR

U.S. takes on England in the World Cup after it tied Wales in group play

The U.S. takes on England in the World Cup Friday. England dominated Iran in its opener while the U.S. tied Wales in group play. This is a critical game for both teams as they look to advance. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The United States men's soccer team took on powerhouse England...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

