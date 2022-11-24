Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
d9and10sports.com
IUP Advances in DII Football Playoffs; Slippery Rock Falls to Shepherd
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team, ranked first in Super Region One, defended its home field with a 19-13 triumph in the NCAA DII Playoffs on Saturday. IUP (10-1) turned the momentum with a scoop and score return from Connor Kelly in the third quarter, coming after a blocked punt from Raunya Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Crimson Hawk defense held a potent Ashland (10-2) ground game to just 106 yards on the afternoon.
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State in top 8 of AP, Coaches Polls
Penn State is ranked in the top eight of both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Coach James Franklin’s team is No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches. After its 35-16 win over Michigan State Saturday at Beaver Stadium, Penn State moved from No. 11 in the AP and 10 in the Coaches, the first time that its been ranked that highly in either of the two polls.
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Michigan State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Last year, Penn State and MSU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. You're bound to get...
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
wtae.com
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
WJAC TV
Memory tree at local restaurant providing holiday help for those struggling with addiction
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — In Blair County, a local organization dedicated to ending the stigma around drug addiction is once again collecting donations to help continue to spread awareness for their cause. The organization Families United for Change set up a Christmas memory tree to honor those who...
Somerset host annual Light Up Night festivities
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Somerset as people flooded downtown Saturday to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with their annual Light Up Night festivities. Local vendors and shops were set up all day to take advantage of Small Business Saturday. Kelly Younkin of Star Cross Naturals […]
Skiers, snowboarders get first runs of season on opening day at Seven Springs
CHAMPION, Pa. — Skiers and snowboarders got their first runs of the season as Seven Springs Mountain Resort opened for the season on Black Friday!. Opening day festivities included breaking the celebratory banner on the first chair on the Polar Bear Express, DJ Digital Dave, and complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and granola bars.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
Severe weather canceled Bedford ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’ on Sunday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Nights of Lights” is canceled for Sunday, Nov. 27, due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 from 6 […]
Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
