NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Former governor John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol Tues.; private memorial service Wed.
Gov. Andy Beshear is inviting the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
New mobile clinic rolls across state to deliver children’s services to underserved areas
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed
The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
Governor declares College Application Month, hoping students pursue education beyond high school
Governor Andy Beshear has declared November 2022 as College Application Month in the Commonwealth, encouraging more Kentucky students to pursue education beyond high school graduation. Led by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), College Application Month seeks to increase the number of Kentucky students pursuing a college degree or...
Superintendents Council approves changes to social studies standards, lists basic documents to be taught
The Kentucky Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved changes this week to the Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies, which now includes a list of fundamental documents and speeches into middle and high school standards, required under new state law. Documents that must be taught under legislation approved by the General...
Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture hemp licensing application window open now through December 31
The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2023 hemp licensing program is now open. “Regulatory inaction toward cannabinoids by the Food and Drug Administration continues to hamper the nation’s hemp industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we enter the 10th growing season, we still believe this could one day be a valuable crop for Kentucky farmers, but we also encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
Braxton Brewing Co. to celebrate annual Dark Charge variant release with Winter Block Party December 2-3
MeetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The B-Line, a collection of Bourbon Trail distilleries and bourbon-forward bars and restaurants in Northern Kentucky, have partnered with Braxton Brewing Co. for the brewery’s famous Dark Charge event. The winter block party will take place from 3–11 p.m. Friday,...
Mixed results in weekly state Department for Public Health COVID report; cases rise
There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November 20 was 6,746, a sharp...
KY students in grades K-12 invited to enter 2023 Department of Agiculture Poster and Essay Contest
Kentucky students in grades K-12 are invited to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest, KDA has announced. The theme of the 2023 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture is Everywhere,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words or pictures how agriculture impacts their everyday world.
Our Rich History: Pres. Chillo guides TMU through global pandemic to growing success in 100th year
Part 72 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021 . President Joseph Chillo of Thomas More University tells the story of being in Florida visiting alumni on a fundraising trip when a call from St. Elizabeth Healthcare told him of a troublesome virus called COVID-19 that was flooding emergency rooms at each of the St. Elizabeth facilities.
Kentucky by Heart: The unique flavors of Kyians’ Thanksgiving feasts connect past and present
Grandma Fryer could always be counted on to serve “ribbon salad” at Thanksgiving, along with on other holidays, especially Christmas. We ate it as either a side dish with the entrée or, because of its sweetness, sometimes as a dessert. Long after Grandma passed, the red and...
Gov. Andy Beshear: Our time to invest in education is here and our children need it now
As elected officials, our job is not to move Kentucky right or left – it’s to move Kentucky forward. One way we can continue to build a better Kentucky is by supporting education and our educators. Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have always run an education-first administration. As...
WellCare donates over $1 million to VOA to expand KY Freedom House programs, including in NKY
WellCare of Kentucky announced its donation of $1,005,463 to Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) to support the expansion of their Freedom House, the only program of its kind in Kentucky that provides residential treatment for pregnant and parenting women overcoming substance use disorder. WellCare’s support will help VOA double the...
