Journalist Jamie Lucke, States Newsroom partner for new statewide nonprofit The Kentucky Lantern
The Kentucky Lantern, an independent, nonprofit news service, will launch November 30, bringing Kentuckians a new source of nonpartisan information about policy and politics. The Lantern is part of the nonprofit States Newsroom, a network of free digital news operations in more than 30 states working to fill gaps in state government coverage caused by newspaper layoffs. The Lantern’s editor-in-chief is Jamie Lucke, most recently editorial page editor of the Lexington Herald-Leader.
New mobile clinic rolls across state to deliver children’s services to underserved areas
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launches ‘Name the Plow’ program
(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program. The program is to foster community excitement when crews are out. In keeping with priorities to promote safety in the commonwealth, the Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather.
CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers Explains Why Choosing Cash for Homes Companies is an Excellent Idea
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers is a premier cash home buyers company. In a recent update, the firm explained why choosing a cash for homes company is an excellent idea. Louisville, KY – In a website post, Kentucky Cash Home Buyers outlined why choosing a cash for home company is an excellent idea.
Former governor John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol Tues.; private memorial service Wed.
Gov. Andy Beshear is inviting the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7...
Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction
When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
KY Department of Revenue sets maximum homestead exemption for next two tax periods — $5,850 increase
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021–2022 exemption of $40,500.
Could Kentucky legalize sports betting in 2023?
In 2022, the sports betting bill cleared the House but ran into trouble in the socially conservative Senate. However, supporters of sports betting are not giving up hope.
Mixed results in weekly state Department for Public Health COVID report; cases rise
There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November 20 was 6,746, a sharp...
KY Chamber brief outlines bold strategy for state leaders to pursue for rapid workforce growth
A bold, comprehensive strategy for growing Kentucky’s workforce is the focus of a new brief released by the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research, which provides key data and recommendations for state leaders to consider. The brief noted that after two decades of sluggish workforce growth, demand for...
Ky. superintendents give preliminary thumbs-up to ‘anti-CRT’-inspired changes to social studies
An advisory committee has given a preliminary thumbs-up to change Kentucky’s social studies standards, as required under a new state law that supporters say is meant to root out “critical race theory” in public schools. So-called “critical race theory” became a popular target for conservative and right-wing...
