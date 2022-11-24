ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Journalist Jamie Lucke, States Newsroom partner for new statewide nonprofit The Kentucky Lantern

The Kentucky Lantern, an independent, nonprofit news service, will launch November 30, bringing Kentuckians a new source of nonpartisan information about policy and politics. The Lantern is part of the nonprofit States Newsroom, a network of free digital news operations in more than 30 states working to fill gaps in state government coverage caused by newspaper layoffs. The Lantern’s editor-in-chief is Jamie Lucke, most recently editorial page editor of the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
kbsi23.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launches 'Name the Plow' program

(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program. The program is to foster community excitement when crews are out. In keeping with priorities to promote safety in the commonwealth, the Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
lakercountry.com

KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
kentuckytoday.com

Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
cartercountytimes.com

Governor's marijuana plan a step in the right direction

When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
