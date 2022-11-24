Read full article on original website
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into house
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway. The vehicle went off the road and across the front yards of...
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
Authorities ID Cudahy man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m....
Body found on Orange County freeway off-ramp in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was...
Deputy involved shooting leaves woman injured
COVINA, Calif. – A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities ID Hacienda Heights man killed in Whittier crash
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill...
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Nurse, HR Director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination
POMONA, Calif. – Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination, and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A person was fatally wounded after being struck by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, Sunday night. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. when a pedestrian walking westbound in an unmarked crosswalk was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound. The victim, described...
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was...
Suspect in custody after shooting at DTLA hotel
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Teens body found in vehicle fire that extended to nearby commercial building
LOS ANGELES – The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said. “One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival,” said Margaret...
Elderly man reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – An 82-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen in Compton was reported missing today. Walter Lee Taylor was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Mayo Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Taylor...
Pedestrian struck, killed on LA freeway
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway.
One killed, one injured after motorcycle and vehicle collide
PALMDALE, Calif. – One person died and another was injured Saturday when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. at East Avenue O and 120th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Two people from the motorcycle...
Fire damages commercial building in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Fire Sunday damaged a one-story commercial building in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to 2029 W. Jefferson Blvd. had the fire out within 39 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The original fire...
LA County reports 5,244 new COVID cases, 21 related deaths over two-day period
LOS ANGELES – Coronavirus infections continue to mount in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional virus-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not available as...
