Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg
Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
nomadlawyer.org
St Augustine Beach :Take all Your Worries to this beach and Wave Them GoodBye
Located on the east coast of Florida, St Augustine Beach is known for its wide, Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches. While the city is small, there are a number of places to visit. From the Ocean Pier, which offers fishing, to the Nature Trail at Ocean Hammock Park, there’s something for everyone.
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
First Coast News
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
fernandinaobserver.com
City Manager’s Comments – Christmas
From the time that I first visited Fernandina Beach as a candidate for the city manager position over seven years ago, I have found this community to be incredibly welcoming. People are friendly and engaging, neighbors are helpful, and churches and charities are generous. I have enjoyed the many conversations and blessings that are part of Fernandina Beach.
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County
The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
