ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Don Johnson

Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg

Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
First Coast News

List: Holiday events across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – Christmas

From the time that I first visited Fernandina Beach as a candidate for the city manager position over seven years ago, I have found this community to be incredibly welcoming. People are friendly and engaging, neighbors are helpful, and churches and charities are generous. I have enjoyed the many conversations and blessings that are part of Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Julie Morgan

2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County

The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy