Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022
Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022
Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022
Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022
Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Clement L Runyon Jr. obituary 1942~2022
Clement L Runyon Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA. He and his wife Dale were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Clem was a Marine from 1960 to 1965 as a...
Nancy Lee Stouffer obituary 1939~2022
Mrs. Nancy Lee Stouffer (Wink), 82, of Marion, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in her home. Born December 10, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and O`Greta (Grove) Wink. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1957. She...
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Larry Dean Lehman obituary 1941~2022
Larry Dean Lehman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1941 in Lower Mifflin Township a son of Dean W. and Vera Fay Swartz Lehman. Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife Miriam L. Asper Ott Lehman. He...
Harold E “Gene” Martz obituary 1941~2022
Harold E “Gene” Martz, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Gene was born on March 1, 1941, in Hustontown, PA, the son of the late Harold and Grace Kerlin Martz. He married the...
George “Skip” Mitchell obituary 1940~2022
George “Skip” Mitchell, Sr., 82, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born March 29, 1940 in Emmitsburg, MD he was the son of the late Henrietta Mitchell. He was husband of Joann C. (Wansel) Mitchell of Gettysburg to whom he was...
Norma Jean Horst obituary 1934~2022
Norma Jean Horst, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 21, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the oldest child of Paul and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. She was married to the love of her life, Maurice L. Horst on Feb....
Robert Wolford obituary 1947~2022
Robert Wolford,75, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born May 29, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late Gloria Mullinex and Frederick Rich Wolford. Robert graduated from North Hagerstown High School. He served in the United States Army and was in the reserves. He was a member of his local American Legion.
Kyle Richards obituary 1990~2022
Kyle Richards, 31, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in his home. Born December 19, 1990 in Hollywood, FL, he was the son of Nadine (Triska) Schiff and her husband, Michael of Coconut Creek, FL, and the late Larry Richards. In addition to his mother and step-father,...
Edward W “Ed” Burkett obituary 1941~2022
Edward W “Ed” Burkett, 81, of Newville, passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Green Ridge Village. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Carlisle, a son of the late Chester Lee and Jeanette Elizabeth (Harding) Burkett. Ed loved the outdoors, especially hunting and...
Carl J “Jake” Creswell obituary 1942~2022
Carl J “Jake” Creswell, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born February 18, 1942 in Todd, PA, he was a son of the late A. Fred Creswell and Lavada Saylor Creswell. Jake was 1960 graduate of Robertsdale High School.
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Melvin E Davis obituary 1933~2022
Melvin E Davis, 89, of Clear Spring, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Charlotte’s Home Assisted Living, Maugansville, MD. Born April 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce and Rachel (Webber) Davis. He was a graduate of...
Ralph F Hefner obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Ralph F Hefner, 87, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 7, 1935 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Katherine S. (Polly) Hefner. He was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, MD...
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
