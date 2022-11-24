Read full article on original website
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022
Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022
Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
Clement L Runyon Jr. obituary 1942~2022
Clement L Runyon Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA. He and his wife Dale were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Clem was a Marine from 1960 to 1965 as a...
Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022
Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Nancy Lee Stouffer obituary 1939~2022
Mrs. Nancy Lee Stouffer (Wink), 82, of Marion, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in her home. Born December 10, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and O`Greta (Grove) Wink. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1957. She...
George “Skip” Mitchell obituary 1940~2022
George “Skip” Mitchell, Sr., 82, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born March 29, 1940 in Emmitsburg, MD he was the son of the late Henrietta Mitchell. He was husband of Joann C. (Wansel) Mitchell of Gettysburg to whom he was...
Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022
Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
Harold E “Gene” Martz obituary 1941~2022
Harold E “Gene” Martz, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Gene was born on March 1, 1941, in Hustontown, PA, the son of the late Harold and Grace Kerlin Martz. He married the...
Larry Dean Lehman obituary 1941~2022
Larry Dean Lehman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1941 in Lower Mifflin Township a son of Dean W. and Vera Fay Swartz Lehman. Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife Miriam L. Asper Ott Lehman. He...
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022
Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
Donna “Jean” Widder obituary 1967~2022
Donna “Jean” Widder, age 55, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at her home, with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a 7 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Salisbury, NC on June 17, 1967, she was the daughter of Rev. John D....
Donald Lee “Don” Shetter 1939~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Shetter, Sr., 83, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Paul Edwin and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. Don was a member of the Greenvillage...
Kyle Richards obituary 1990~2022
Kyle Richards, 31, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in his home. Born December 19, 1990 in Hollywood, FL, he was the son of Nadine (Triska) Schiff and her husband, Michael of Coconut Creek, FL, and the late Larry Richards. In addition to his mother and step-father,...
Police: Texas man sought in local crime
A Texas man accused of diverting stolen money to his bank account has prompted Chambersburg Police Department to asjk for the public’s help in finding him. Uwakwe Oko, 49, of Sugar Land, Texas, received a large sum of stolen money in a bank account, police said. He then transferred the money to a separate personal account. He then wrote checks to himself from for cash.
Edward W “Ed” Burkett obituary 1941~2022
Edward W “Ed” Burkett, 81, of Newville, passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Green Ridge Village. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Carlisle, a son of the late Chester Lee and Jeanette Elizabeth (Harding) Burkett. Ed loved the outdoors, especially hunting and...
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish 1943~2022
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish, 79, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away November 19, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dora (Engle) Harnish. He and his wife, Nola M. (Nofziger) Harnish were married on...
Melvin E Davis obituary 1933~2022
Melvin E Davis, 89, of Clear Spring, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Charlotte’s Home Assisted Living, Maugansville, MD. Born April 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce and Rachel (Webber) Davis. He was a graduate of...
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
