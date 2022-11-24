ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLNS

Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
washtenawvoice.com

WCC instructor Jason Morgan wins 23rd district in historic night for Michigan Dems

In a historic midterm election Michigan Democrats claimed the house and senate last week, taking control of both legislative branches for the first time in almost 40 years. Jason Morgan, Washtenaw County commissioner and part-time WCC instructor, was part of the “blue wave,” earning a landslide victory over Republican Richard Sharland in District 23 for house rep. The celebration might be short lived, as Morgan sees a lot of work to be done, including improvements to education, infrastructure, transportation, and water systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

COLUMN: MSU's 5-7 season a sobering reminder of just how hard it is to win in college football

There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
LANSING, MI

