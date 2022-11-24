Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
MSU Football is Likely Over, But The Problems Are Still There
MSU ended their 2022 campaign with a 35-16 loss to Penn State. It has been a season of let downs in more ways than one. The Spartans seem to have lost the edge/attitude that they used to have. What's worse? They seem to have traded it for an edge/attitude that they don't need.
MSU’s Daniel Barker cherishes ‘every moment’ he gets to play
The graduate transfer said he’s focused on cherishing every moment of Saturday’s game.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Michigan State football stock watch: 2-sport player on the rise, head coach falling
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 35-16 loss Saturday at No. 10 Penn State. Three up. TE Maliq Carr: This time, it didn’t take a ricochet for the...
Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State
The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they’re not
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
washtenawvoice.com
WCC instructor Jason Morgan wins 23rd district in historic night for Michigan Dems
In a historic midterm election Michigan Democrats claimed the house and senate last week, taking control of both legislative branches for the first time in almost 40 years. Jason Morgan, Washtenaw County commissioner and part-time WCC instructor, was part of the “blue wave,” earning a landslide victory over Republican Richard Sharland in District 23 for house rep. The celebration might be short lived, as Morgan sees a lot of work to be done, including improvements to education, infrastructure, transportation, and water systems.
COLUMN: MSU's 5-7 season a sobering reminder of just how hard it is to win in college football
There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh solidifies himself as a Wolverines legend with win over Buckeyes
Jim Harbaugh has become a dual-legend at Michigan. Following the No. 3-ranked Wolverines’ 45-23 win over the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Harbaugh should now be mentioned among the likes of Bo Schembechler, who went 5-4-1 against OSU during the 10-Year War from 1969-1978. Sure, Harbaugh has...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
Ohio and Michigan governors wager on ‘The Game’
Governor DeWine and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed friendly wagers, offering state-exclusive goodies and food, on what is commonly referred to as "The Game."
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
WILX-TV
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante leaves game against Michigan State in concussion protocol
The injuries keep coming to Oregon. Center N’Faly Dante, UO’s leader in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, left Friday night’s game against No. 12 Michigan State midway through the first half and won’t return due to concussion protocol, according to a team spokesman. Dante (14.8 points,...
