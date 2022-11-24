ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

97.5 NOW FM

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge Opera House celebrate ‘Holidays Around the Table’

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday spirit was alive at the Grand Ledge Opera House. On Saturday, the opera house hosted its annual Holidays Around the Table event. The main goal was to raise money for the opera house as well as for the Grand Ledge Food Bank. Tables were decorated with festive materials by community members, with themes ranging from Thanksgiving, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest first alert forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI

