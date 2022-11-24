Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
Holiday event at Lansing Mall features Black Santa Claus
Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge Opera House celebrate ‘Holidays Around the Table’
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday spirit was alive at the Grand Ledge Opera House. On Saturday, the opera house hosted its annual Holidays Around the Table event. The main goal was to raise money for the opera house as well as for the Grand Ledge Food Bank. Tables were decorated with festive materials by community members, with themes ranging from Thanksgiving, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WILX-TV
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
WILX-TV
‘It’s okay to party without alcohol,’ says Sober in Lansing group
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The night before Thanksgiving, or as some refer to the busiest bar night of the year brings together a group in Lansing who says it’s okay to party without alcohol. This group celebrates sobriety. The Sober in Lansing group all have different reasons to celebrate...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
WNEM
Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest first alert forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM...
Meijer program raises $34K for Lansing Food Pantry
From Nov. 20-26, Meijer donated one meal for every purchase that included a Meijer product.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan
More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day Farmgirl Flea Market in Allendale.
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
