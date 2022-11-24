ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

City of Lansing elects first Latino for district court seat

Lansing residents have elected the first Latino to represent them as judge in the city’s district court. Judge Tony Flores is a long-time Lansing resident who was one of two candidates elected to fill the 54A District Court judge seats during November’s midterm elections. Flores was appointed by...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan

Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan. Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan. Jackson Lumen Christi battles ‘adversity’ to capture …. Jackson Lumen Christi battles 'adversity' to capture 12th state title. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to …. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Serving up cannabis strains with a smile

A “budtender” is someone who works in a dispensary or store where medical or recreational cannabis is sold. They answer questions, showcase products and do their best to provide an enjoyable experience for every customer. Hundreds of votes were counted in this year’s Top of the Town Best Budtender category, and the people of Lansing have spoken. Juan Moody of Dispo, formerly First Class Cannabis, has been named Best Budtender of 2022. I caught up with him to get his feedback on the news and ask him a few questions about his position.
LANSING, MI

