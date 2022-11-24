Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
wkar.org
City of Lansing elects first Latino for district court seat
Lansing residents have elected the first Latino to represent them as judge in the city’s district court. Judge Tony Flores is a long-time Lansing resident who was one of two candidates elected to fill the 54A District Court judge seats during November’s midterm elections. Flores was appointed by...
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: New leadership team likely to take shape on Flint Ed Board following sweep of four incumbents
“You don’t get to be disciplined; you get to be voted out.”. –Karen Christian, president, United Teachers of Flint, admonishing the errant behaviors of Flint school board members, Sept. 21, 2022. And so, it came to be in the Nov. 8 general election that four incumbents running for re-election...
Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
WLNS
Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan. Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan. Jackson Lumen Christi battles ‘adversity’ to capture …. Jackson Lumen Christi battles 'adversity' to capture 12th state title. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to …. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh comments on Michigan players planting flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium
Jim Harbaugh watched as Michigan players planted the M flag at midfield, dead in the center of the block O at Ohio Stadium. As with any rivalry, to the winners go the bragging rights and the ability to do such a thing. Some call it classless, especially from those in...
Meijer program raises $34K for Lansing Food Pantry
From Nov. 20-26, Meijer donated one meal for every purchase that included a Meijer product.
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Holiday event at Lansing Mall features Black Santa Claus
Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.
lansingcitypulse.com
Serving up cannabis strains with a smile
A “budtender” is someone who works in a dispensary or store where medical or recreational cannabis is sold. They answer questions, showcase products and do their best to provide an enjoyable experience for every customer. Hundreds of votes were counted in this year’s Top of the Town Best Budtender category, and the people of Lansing have spoken. Juan Moody of Dispo, formerly First Class Cannabis, has been named Best Budtender of 2022. I caught up with him to get his feedback on the news and ask him a few questions about his position.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
