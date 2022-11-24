Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Local rescue takes in reptiles looking for forever home
Kaylea Ostrander started Dragon Queen Reptile Rescue to help reptiles fine their forever home and educate people on how to properly care for reptiles.
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
Ohio and Michigan governors wager on ‘The Game’
Governor DeWine and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed friendly wagers, offering state-exclusive goodies and food, on what is commonly referred to as "The Game."
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Oh, deer. Vehicle-deer collisions are increasing in Ingham County.
Mid-Michigan area auto body shops noticing an increase in the number of vehicle collisions with deer
WILX-TV
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
Michigan high school football finals: Gladwin tops Frankenmuth in Division 5 on late FG
In a matchup between two schools that have scored more than 1,100 points this fall, some fans might have been perplexed to see a scoreless tie well into the second half. Since the Gladwin and Frankenmuth defenses also had 11 shutouts between them, it wasn’t completely out of character, though.
thesalinepost.com
US Navy Pilot Matt Driskell Was Fiercely Loyal to Friends, Had Many Passions
Lieutenant Matthew Driskell, 32, born in Saline, Michigan, passed away November 18, 2022. Matt was born April 6, 1990 to Donald Blair Driskell and Gretchen Demarest Driskell. Matt is survived by his siblings, Ryan and Marielle, grandmother Marilyn Roper Driskell, uncles Glenn Driskell and Scott Demarest, aunts Leslie (Bill) Ashford, Jill (Bruce) Black, and Rachel Spivey, cousins Hannah (Russ) Butts, Caroline (Hunter) Harrison, Alford Driskell, Daniel Ashford, Mary Liz Black, Madeline (Will) Leifeste, Harrison Porter, Carlisle Porter, Lydia Spivey, Barnabas Spivey, Jennifer Demarest, and Conrad Demarest, his best friend Catherine Noble, and his dog Bo. He was preceded in death by Don Driskell, Doug Demarest, and Ruth Demarest.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
