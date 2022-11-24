ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
LANSING, MI
thesalinepost.com

US Navy Pilot Matt Driskell Was Fiercely Loyal to Friends, Had Many Passions

Lieutenant Matthew Driskell, 32, born in Saline, Michigan, passed away November 18, 2022. Matt was born April 6, 1990 to Donald Blair Driskell and Gretchen Demarest Driskell. Matt is survived by his siblings, Ryan and Marielle, grandmother Marilyn Roper Driskell, uncles Glenn Driskell and Scott Demarest, aunts Leslie (Bill) Ashford, Jill (Bruce) Black, and Rachel Spivey, cousins Hannah (Russ) Butts, Caroline (Hunter) Harrison, Alford Driskell, Daniel Ashford, Mary Liz Black, Madeline (Will) Leifeste, Harrison Porter, Carlisle Porter, Lydia Spivey, Barnabas Spivey, Jennifer Demarest, and Conrad Demarest, his best friend Catherine Noble, and his dog Bo. He was preceded in death by Don Driskell, Doug Demarest, and Ruth Demarest.
SALINE, MI

