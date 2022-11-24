Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win
Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
Comments / 0