VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").

