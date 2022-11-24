Read full article on original website
LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Taboola.com TBLA shares moved upwards by 46.7% to $2.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Taboola.com's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0 million, which is 6019.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.8 million.
Which Cannabis Stock Is A Better Buy? Analyst's Thoughts Post Q3 Earnings
Third quarter earnings season is slowly wrapping up and analysts are tweaking their ratings accordingly. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic kicked off the week by taking a closer look at two cannabis stocks. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc CBWTF. The analyst retained a 'Neutral' rating on the company's stock while lowering...
Looking Into Taboola.com's Recent Short Interest
Taboola.com's TBLA short percent of float has fallen 3.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.01 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Marijuana Stock Movers For November 28, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.27% at $0.04. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.06% at $1.24. Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.82% at $0.40. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 5.69% at $1.99. MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.66% at $0.50. Tilray Brands TLRY shares...
Peering Into Dutch Bros's Recent Short Interest
Dutch Bros's BROS short percent of float has fallen 14.93% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.74 million shares sold short, which is 16.87% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bankrupt BlockFi Sues Sam Bankman-Fried Over Robinhood Shares Pledged As Collateral
BlockFi, the latest crypto lending platform to go bankrupt, has filed a suit against FTX FTT/USD founder Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company Emergent Fidelity Technologies, seeking his shares in Robinhood HOOD, which were allegedly pledged as collateral earlier in November. What Happened: This comes as BlockFi filed for chapter 11 on...
Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts
Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Earnings Preview For CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CrowdStrike Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. CrowdStrike Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Silvergate Capital Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital. Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened...
Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
