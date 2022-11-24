ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Community Liaison position causes heated discussion

By Mitchell Pate
Teague Chronicle
Teague Chronicle
 4 days ago
All four Teague board of aldermen were present for the monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Alderman Place 1 Garlan Steed joined the meeting online via a zoom meeting. The hot topic of the evening was the job description for the new Community Liaison position, which has been filled by Mike Gregory.

Älderman Place 5 Ryan Mathison questioned several things listed on the job description for the Community Liaison; including the qualifications listed on the document.

“I don’t like the position and do not want anything to do with it,” Mathison said.

Mathison asked if the job description and application would be posted. However, Mayor David Huffman has already filled the position. Gregory has already been in the community serving his position.

“I have already made a call in to make sure this was a justified hire,” Mathison said. “I am just waiting for them to call me back.”

Alderman Place 2 Rhonda Jones also had questions about the job description and pointed out that the job seemed to be more like a code enforcer instead of a community liaison.

Mathison and Jones voted against the job description as Steed and Alderman Place 3 Lois Mims voted in favor of the job description. Ultimately, Huffman got to decide and voted for the job description.

The city hired Lawyer Ricky Sims to investigate the ownership of the Boy Scout House in Teague. The City of Teague owns the house and has decided to rent it out to the Teague Chamber of Commerce. The house is in desperate need of some renovations.

The Teague Chamber of Commerce will be completing some upgrades to the house in the amount of $5,259. The board of aldermen agreed to lease the house for the next four years to the chamber with no rent since they will be covering the expenses to update the house.

The board discussed purchasing a sewer department’s jet machine from Kinloch Equipment & Supply Inc. out of Pasadena. The two options include a Vactor USJ Ramjet 3030-750 trailer for $82,522.50 or a Vactor USJ Ram-Jet 3036-750 truck mounted for $192,181.85.

After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to discuss the matter with Public Works Director Jacob Cowling once he returns from out of town and decide what the best option for the city would be. Currently, there are some safety issues, including the brakes, with the current truck and trailer the city has. The bid from the company is good through Wednesday, Nov. 30. The board plans to have a special called meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, so a decision can be made.

The board approved the stipulation and agreement with Action Properties, LLC. The agreement requires a casing to be put in behind the Family Dollar Store before an upcoming project can be completed. The Family Dollar was built on top of a main sewer line and the city currently cannot access it.

The board approved the holiday schedule for the 2023 calendar year; including a floating holiday to include the employee’s birthday after completing one year of employment with the city. The Teague Police Department’s Blue Santa program “Shop with a Cop” was approved by the board. The board also authorized that Chief of Police DeWayne Philpott could accept donations.

Huffman introduced Jason Fisk as the full-time animal control/ code enforcement officer for the City of Teague. His job description was approved by the board with Jones voting against it. Fisk will make about $20 an hour, which comes out to approximately $65,000 a year for the city.

Huffman requested creating three additional full-time positions in the streets department. The cost will be about $150,000 per year for the city. The issue was deferred to January. The board will discuss how many employees to hire at that time and then post the job descriptions in hopes to fill the positions by March.

There are currently two open positions on the Teague Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors. A meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 12 and the positions will hopefully be filled then.

The Christmas in the Parks committee run by Brittany Brown was dissolved. The Teague Chamber of Commerce will take over Christmas in the Parks. Due to the timing, decorations may not be as extravagant as they have in the past. Some area churches will help decorate the Booker T. Washington Park this year.

The board accepted the resignation of Municipal Judge Jacob Cowling effective Nov. 4. The board gave Huffman the authority to name an interim Municipal Judge before this Friday, Nov. 18, so the city can still collect on tickets. There is no court scheduled until February 2023. The board of aldermen and Huffman will vote on a Municipal Judge at a later date.

The December board of aldermen meeting for the City of Teague is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.

