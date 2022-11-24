ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, TX

Orr wins election for District 13

By From Staff Reports
Teague Chronicle
Teague Chronicle
 4 days ago

Angelia Orr, a Hill County small business owner, has won the Texas House District 13 election.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the support I’ve received from the people of House District 13,” said Orr.

The final results show Orr receiving 77% of the votes cast and winning all seven of the counties encompassed in the district.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve House District 13, and I look forward to working alongside our community leaders and residents to achieve meaningful results for our communities.”

In the Texas House, Angelia’s priorities will be defending rural values, improving public education, securing the border and lowering property taxes.

“Over the past year I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many wonderful people across this district, and discussing the issues that matter to rural Texas,” said Orr. “I am committed to being a steadfast voice for our small town businesses, farmers, teachers and families.”

Orr is a wife, mother, small business owner, and lifelong conservative. Prior to running for State Representative, she served as the District Clerk for Hill County, and District Director for State Representative Cody Harris.

She and her husband, Will, live in Hill County where his family has farmed and ranched since 1872. They have two grown children, are members of First Baptist Church Hillsboro, and run several successful small businesses.

The Orrs and their children are proud graduates of Texas A&M University, and Angelia is especially proud to be the first Aggie Republican woman elected to the Texas House.

House District 13 includes Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Leon and Limestone Counties and a portion of McLennan County. The 88th Legislative Session convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

