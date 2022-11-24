Freestone Medical Center excited to welcome back volunteers

Freestone Medical Center is excited to announce that the hospital’s volunteer program has been reinstated after having been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At FMC, volunteers are an integral part of the day-to-day hospital operations, such as aiding patients within the facility, providing spiritual care, providing administrative support, and working on special projects. With wide varieties of work experience and education, the hospital volunteer staff complement the various service positions and are essential to patient care.

“It’s exciting to be able to welcome our volunteers back, and it’s especially nice to see the friends and coworkers we have not been able to see during the pandemic,” says John Yeary, CEO.

The hospital is actively recruiting volunteers to serve within the facility. If you are interested in serving as a volunteer at the hospital, please reach out to Ashley Cox, in the Business office at 903-3892121.

All Freestone Medical Center volunteers receive thorough orientation and training in order to carry out their specific responsibilities. Uniforms and a picture identification badge are provided.

In appreciation of their service, volunteers receive complimentary flu and COVID vaccinations, a meal in the hospital on the day of service, and recognition for service hours.