ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

GOP lawmakers accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ info

By Julia Mueller
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOuV3_0jM61g4D00

House Republicans are accusing TikTok of providing congressional staff with “false or misleading” information about the app’s use of user data during a September briefing.

“We still have unanswered questions and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the Committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be untrue or misleading, including that TikTok does not track U.S. user locations,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) — the ranking members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Energy and Commerce, respectively — said in the letter that TikTok assured lawmakers it did not track users’ internet data while they weren’t using the app and that China-based employees can’t access U.S. user data.

“Both claims appear to be misleading at best, and at worst, false,” the lawmakers wrote.

Comer and Rodgers are asking the TikTok CEO to turn over a number of documents, electronic records and communication related to their concerns, with a deadline of Dec. 6.

They’re also asking for “all drafts and iterations” of any agreement with the Biden administration that would allow TikTok to continue operating within the U.S.

Republican lawmakers have long been looking at TikTok , which is owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, but the new letter may signal the party is ramping up probes as it prepares to take control of the House in the next Congress.

GOP lawmakers have said they plan to probe a number of topics, including the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said earlier this week he plans to kickstart a House select committee on China if he’s elected Speaker of the new, GOP-majority house, to press China on the COVID-19 pandemic.

But concern over TikTok hasn’t been confined to the GOP, and many have raised concerns about its ties to the Chinese government and its usage of U.S. user data.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, earlier this week called TikTok an “enormous threat” and said parents should be “very concerned” about their children’s use of the app.

“All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing,” Warner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Seven incoming House members to watch

More than 70 incoming lawmakers will be sworn into the House this January after winning their races earlier this month. Republicans are poised to control the House next year, with 220 seats having been called in their favor compared to Democrats’ 213. Two races remain uncalled.  Next year’s crop of first-term lawmakers in the House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KGET

GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner

Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
KGET

Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in southeast Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned 18-year-old Israel Saldana had been slowly backing up […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man solves 15-year-old Disneyland riddle

A Disney YouTuber solved a 15-year-old riddle hidden inside Disneyland, thanks to his subscribers. Chris Provost, who runs the Provost Park Pass YouTube channel, explained the mystery behind the hidden message and why it hadn’t been solved in over a decade. During a previous video Provost recorded, fans noticed a unique skeleton painting on the […]
KGET

Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway met Monday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports.  Conway was seen entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where the panel conducts its depositions and interviews. Conway was not publicly subpoenaed by the committee and, according […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KGET

Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes this week at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Axios first reported on Friday. The dinner happened on Tuesday night alongside rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who had said Trump was “basically screaming at me at the table” when he asked the former president […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
KGET

What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County

The GOP is locked in a battle with Arizona’s Maricopa County over its handling of the midterm elections, with Republicans claiming voter disenfranchisement and demanding certification delays as election officials vow to move ahead. The campaigns of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem have called for an election […]
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGET

Man to stand trial in Vagabond Inn double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people at the Vagabond Inn has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records. A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence to hold Vicente Niko Williams for trial on two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy