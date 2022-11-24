Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The UK government apparently knows the release date for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ as GameStop experiences a strange customer security glitch
Most Bethesda fans are currently waiting on Starfield, which is supposed to be the company’s next big role-playing game, and this time a Microsoft exclusive, no less. But truth be told, every gamer is probably itching to get their hands on the next Elder Scrolls game, and there might actually be a release date in sight too, but even if some folks know it, the UK government included, they’re probably going to keep the information pretty close to the chest.
Microsoft is preparing for GTA 6’s launch – and it might be coming earlier than you expect
MICROSOFT believes that long-anticipated game GTA 6 will release in 2024, according to documents filed with the Competition and Markets Authority. The makers of the Xbox gaming consoles are submitting documents to the UK’s competition watchdog in view of the company’s attempted acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard.
Apple Stock Loses Ground As China Covid Protests Threaten IPhone Output And Elon Musk Rips Tech Giant For “Censorship” In Its Treatment Of Twitter
Apple stock fell 3% today as it was hit by two headwinds — protests in China threatening iPhone production and claims of “censorship” lodged by new Twitter owner Elon Musk. The more material challenge, at least in the near term, concerns the company’s all-important iPhone production pipeline, which has been hurt by protests across China against the country’s extreme, “zero-Covid” measures. Some accounts have describe the actions as the largest public anti-government demonstrations since the student uprisings in Tienanmen Square in 1989. Disruptions at Apple factories related to the protests could cut the output of iPhones by several million devices, just...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are the best gaming deals for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is here, and gamers looking to make some deep savings should be very happy with what’s on offer. PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC all have heavily discounted software and hardware up for grabs today. Here are the best deals we’ve spotted. Nintendo. Nintendo’s all-conquering Switch is...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
wegotthiscovered.com
CD Projekt reveals exciting update for ‘The Witcher’ remake
Geralt of Rivia is officially returning to the interactive medium through The Witcher remake, which will be built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 for current-gen consoles. But perhaps the most exciting update thus far is what CD Projekt Red revealed today during their Q3 financial results meeting. Hold on to your potions, folks, because this is a big one.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased by Ed Boon
Ed Boon is the co-creator and acting creative director of Mortal Kombat, and he's known to tease fans on Twitter. The latest tease involves the next installment in the series, tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12. Over on Twitter, Boon was recently asked why the recent games don't have many 3D-era characters. And this is a good question. Many assume it's because they are far less popular than their 2D-era counterparts, but this may not be necessarily true.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
CNET
Black Friday: One of the Best Games of the Year Is on Sale at Walmart
Black Friday has some big video game sales from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but one of the best games around has a big discount. Elden Ring by FromSoftware came out in early 2022 and is the frontrunner for the game of the year. It's on sale right now for $35 for the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles at GameStop and Walmart.
The SNES Horror Game You Likely Never Played
The SNES had lots of classic games that are fondly remembered by older gamers and even enjoyed by younger fans of retro gaming. The console gave us some fantastic platformers, RPGs, and fighting games. One thing the SNES generally isn't remembered for, however, is horror games. The graphical and performance...
