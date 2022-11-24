Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ celebrates its birthday with crossovers aplenty as The Rock admits he’s not the real star of ‘Black Adam’

Read full article on original website
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
Defenders of an overstuffed box office disaster are adamant it could have been saved as a limited series
Sometimes, even a combination of top-tier talent on either side of the camera, an intriguing concept, and enthusiastic reviews from critics and audiences isn’t enough to save a high-profile project from unmitigated disaster, something Bad Times at the El Royale found out firsthand back in 2018. Written and directed...
‘Doctor Who’ community celebrates the anniversary of what they’re calling the show’s greatest episode
Exactly seven years ago today, Doctor Who sent Peter Capaldi’s twelfth incarnation on a solo adventure that turned out to be one of the most acclaimed hours of television in history. Of course, by that description alone, most Whovians know which episode we’re talking about, so let us ask you this instead: How many seconds in eternity?
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
A soul-crushing threequel that neutered a neck-snapping franchise waters down the streaming ranks
Not to state the obvious, but the only reason for watering down an R-rated franchise into bloodless PG-13 fun for all the family is to make as much money as possible, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the third installments in both The Expendables and Taken franchises.
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
What is the Doctor’s real name in ‘Doctor Who?’
One of television’s greatest mysteries is the name of one world-famous Time Lord. For years, viewers have speculated about the Doctor’s true name in BBC’s long-running series, Doctor Who. The Doctor has had many aliases and nicknames throughout the years but fans continue to wonder what his...
Stephen King suddenly has everyone arguing over one of the worst movies ever made
Thanks to his status as one of the most famous authors on the planet, not to mention the pedestal he’s put upon as one of the horror genre’s definitive voices across any medium, people on social media are always willing to hear what Stephen King has to say.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic
If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all
Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
A ‘Knives Out 3’ casting suggestion is either genius or madness, but it’d definitely get people talking
Glass Onion only first graced select audiences a couple of days ago, but it seems that no one can get enough of Benoit Blanc’s second sleuthing. With a pair of phenomenal Rotten Tomatoes ratings numbering 93 percent for critics and 92 percent for audiences, the only way is up for the Knives Out franchise.
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
'The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Is a Horror Movie Legend
The Masked Singer's "Fright Night" saw a scream queen unmasked! The spooky festivities saw some creepy performances, including one by Scarecrow. The pumpkin-headed performer faced off against Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo, and was sadly unable to triumph. Scroll through to learn was horror movie legend was under the Scarecrow mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
‘Star Wars’ stans wonder why noble Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t commit straight-up murder
Over the years, even the most passionate Star Wars fans, who would otherwise be insensitive toward some of the story’s practical flaws, have come to realize that a lot of convenient developments were needed for the two trilogies to happen. One instance of this is still subject to scrutiny almost 20 years later, so we feel obliged to ask the question all over again: Why didn’t Obi-Wan simply kill Anakin when he had the chance?
Dumb fun reigns supreme as a disastrous creature feature mutates into an unappreciated camp cult classic
Stephen Sommers gets a lifetime pass from audiences of a certain generation for writing and directing 1999’s The Mummy, which remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the modern era. That being said, the filmmaker’s first attempt at blending old-school thrills with cutting-edge CGI in Deep Rising didn’t go so well, but at least it was only trial run of sorts.
Here’s every way ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ set up ‘Vol. 3’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When it comes to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the 40-minute TV movie not only serves as a light-hearted side-mission with everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, but it also sets up a number of plot elements for the upcoming theatrical release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
