Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ celebrates its birthday with crossovers aplenty as The Rock admits he’s not the real star of ‘Black Adam’

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
NME

David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’

David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the Doctor’s real name in ‘Doctor Who?’

One of television’s greatest mysteries is the name of one world-famous Time Lord. For years, viewers have speculated about the Doctor’s true name in BBC’s long-running series, Doctor Who. The Doctor has had many aliases and nicknames throughout the years but fans continue to wonder what his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all

Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Is a Horror Movie Legend

The Masked Singer's "Fright Night" saw a scream queen unmasked! The spooky festivities saw some creepy performances, including one by Scarecrow. The pumpkin-headed performer faced off against Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo, and was sadly unable to triumph. Scroll through to learn was horror movie legend was under the Scarecrow mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ stans wonder why noble Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t commit straight-up murder

Over the years, even the most passionate Star Wars fans, who would otherwise be insensitive toward some of the story’s practical flaws, have come to realize that a lot of convenient developments were needed for the two trilogies to happen. One instance of this is still subject to scrutiny almost 20 years later, so we feel obliged to ask the question all over again: Why didn’t Obi-Wan simply kill Anakin when he had the chance?
wegotthiscovered.com

Dumb fun reigns supreme as a disastrous creature feature mutates into an unappreciated camp cult classic

Stephen Sommers gets a lifetime pass from audiences of a certain generation for writing and directing 1999’s The Mummy, which remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the modern era. That being said, the filmmaker’s first attempt at blending old-school thrills with cutting-edge CGI in Deep Rising didn’t go so well, but at least it was only trial run of sorts.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s every way ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ set up ‘Vol. 3’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When it comes to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the 40-minute TV movie not only serves as a light-hearted side-mission with everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, but it also sets up a number of plot elements for the upcoming theatrical release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

