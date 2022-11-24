ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horror hardcores are gushing over Netflix’s latest twisted tale

It’s been an absolutely delightful year to be a horror fan with production companies going full-steam ahead with bringing fresh scares to cinema screens and streaming services. One of the latest spooky series haunting audiences is Wednesday — the Addams Family spinoff has been on Netflix for less than...
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all

Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies

Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.
Dumb fun reigns supreme as a disastrous creature feature mutates into an unappreciated camp cult classic

Stephen Sommers gets a lifetime pass from audiences of a certain generation for writing and directing 1999’s The Mummy, which remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the modern era. That being said, the filmmaker’s first attempt at blending old-school thrills with cutting-edge CGI in Deep Rising didn’t go so well, but at least it was only trial run of sorts.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
James Gunn finally explains ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s biggest mystery

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may serve as the official swansong to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but James Gunn treated us to a delightful little asterisk in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a cheeky, 42-minute romp that stirred up more conversation than we ever expected it to.
‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly reveals why Beth Dutton is the most fascinating character she’s ever played

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone season five, episode four, “Horses in Heaven.”. Beth Dutton in Yellowstone is truly a one-of-a-kind character and Kelly Reilly, who plays the fearless spitfire, would know best. The drama is getting even heavier for the Duttons in season five, and Beth hasn’t let up on speaking her mind and throwing around threats.
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all

Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
‘Disney character turned slasher villain’ horror film fatigue is already setting in

We’ve had movies, animated films, and cinema more broadly in our lives for roughly a century now. Now that copyright is expiring on the earliest works across these mediums and they become a part of Creative Commons, we’re slowly and surely seeing more and more once-upon-a-time innocent children’s stories getting adapted into tried and true nightmare fuel. Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi have all fallen victim to it so far.
The unexpected sequel to an Oscar-winning epic that failed to justify its existence raises an army on streaming

Sequels are generally doled out for smash hit blockbusters that reap huge financial rewards, and deliberately leave the door open for further installments to continue squeezing as much as possible out of a potentially lucrative cash cow. A biographic drama that earned $82 million at the box office a decade previously didn’t seem like one of them, but Elizabeth: The Golden Age is a thing that exists nonetheless.
‘Star Wars’ stans wonder why noble Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t commit straight-up murder

Over the years, even the most passionate Star Wars fans, who would otherwise be insensitive toward some of the story’s practical flaws, have come to realize that a lot of convenient developments were needed for the two trilogies to happen. One instance of this is still subject to scrutiny almost 20 years later, so we feel obliged to ask the question all over again: Why didn’t Obi-Wan simply kill Anakin when he had the chance?
James McAvoy reveals if he’s hoping for an invite to ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

With the Multiverse Saga preparing to kick into high gear with February’s release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the volume of variants set to descend upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe is destined to increase, but will James McAvoy‘s Professor X be one of them?. It’s definitely not...
James Gunn answers the question you’ve probably been wondering after the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special left fans with multiple questions in their minds. Luckily, the film’s director, James Gunn had the time to go on Twitter in between his DC Studios duties, to answer questions that fans had about his latest film. Unfortunately, one of his questions left a bad taste in some people’s mouths.

