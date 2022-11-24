PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Whitehall on Sunday.The Whitehall Fire Company says that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before first responders arrived.Firefighters helped stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going any farther down the hill and potentially into a home.It's unclear if the driver was injured.

WHITEHALL, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO