Pottstown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown. The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes. Officials say no...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Girl, 11, hit by stray bullet in development clubhouse

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, said Exeter Township police. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes over hillside in Whitehall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Whitehall on Sunday.The Whitehall Fire Company says that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before first responders arrived.Firefighters helped stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going any farther down the hill and potentially into a home.It's unclear if the driver was injured.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in Schuylkill County shooting

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident in Schuylkill County. State police were called to Ridge Road in Wayne Township at 12:56 a.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute between a father and son. Two victims were found at the scene with gunshot...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested

READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
READING, PA

