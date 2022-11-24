ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

11/26/22: After an awesome Saturday-A wet Finish on the way.

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo: It was really a nice Saturday…..perfect start to the weekend. It won’t be that way Sunday afternoon/night. Temps today averaged 5-10 degrees above normal. Another winner of a day….temps 5-10 degrees above normal. High for Albany 54 Surface Maps….Awesome weather today and night….High Pressure moving off the East […]
ALBANY, NY

