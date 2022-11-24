Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
Schenectady Greenmarket moves to Proctors for winter
Schenectady Greenmarket will move inside Proctors for the winter season starting Sunday, December 4.
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George ousted in state semifinals by O’Neill
Not much was expected of the Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team in its' first year as a combined unit. The Wolverines were selected to finish in just fourth place in the Section II, Class C North Division. But Mike Perrone's squad not only exceeded expectations this season, they soared past them.
Lia Nissan Saratoga making donation to Equinox Inc.
For the second year in a row, Lia Nissan Saratoga will be donating to Equinox Inc.
5 things to know this Monday, November 28
Today's five things to know include a shooting in the parking lot of the Queensbury Walmart, and a welcome change in Capital Region gas prices.
Albany announces schedule for Holiday Tree Lighting
The day will be filled with many fun activities including open skating and live performances.
12 Gloversville projects announced in $10M initiative
12 transformative projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Christmas market at Albany Rural Cemetery date
The Christmas Market at the Albany Rural Cemetery will return on Saturday and will run from noon to 4 p.m., taking place at the chapel, located at 3 Cemetery Ave. in Menands.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
Albany Parking Authority holding public meeting
The Albany Parking Authority will be holding a public meeting on at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Blake Annex, located at 1 Steuben Plaza, Albany.
11/26/22: After an awesome Saturday-A wet Finish on the way.
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo: It was really a nice Saturday…..perfect start to the weekend. It won’t be that way Sunday afternoon/night. Temps today averaged 5-10 degrees above normal. Another winner of a day….temps 5-10 degrees above normal. High for Albany 54 Surface Maps….Awesome weather today and night….High Pressure moving off the East […]
Police: Vermonter shoots at Schenectady trio
Vermont State Troopers have arrested a Shaftsbury man who was allegedly responsible for a shooting incident in his hometown Friday night.
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after four years
Hattie's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Schenectady Police looking for missing person
The Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
Baby food manufacturer makes impact on food insecurity
To date, Beech-Nut Food Company has helped No Kid Hungry's community partners serve over 7.25 million meals.
