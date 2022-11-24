ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

coastalbreezenews.com

Collier Community Foundation Hurricane Relief Update

We are now at seven weeks since Hurricane Ian left his indelible mark on our community. And for only the third time on record, another November hurricane, Nicole, simultaneously formed in the Atlantic while Ian was still wreaking havoc and destruction. While we breathed a sigh of relief that Nicole was not much more than a nuisance on this coast, we understand and sympathize with our east coast friends as they clean up and recover.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sosa family nearing homelessness gets Thanksgiving miracle

A family displaced by Hurricane Ian, on the edge of homelessness, was given a gift on Thanksgiving day from an anonymous donor, to help them push through the tough times. The Sosa family has a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after a number of WINK News viewers reached out wanting to help the family of five.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Bayshore Lights Up

Bayshore residents and businesses took time off from Hurricane recovery to Light up Bayshore, their first tree lighting celebration. Local dignitaries included Dan Rodriguez, Deputy County Manager; outgoing Commissioner Penny Taylor and Commissioner Elect Daniel Kowal. But the biggest guest of honor was Santa himself, arriving in style on an East Naples Fire Truck. Family fun activities included writing letters to Santa and our troops and making ornaments. Young and old christened a cutout Christmas tree with their handprints while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. There was music, carolers and a kids “turn on the tree” countdown. The event, which promises to become a tradition, was sponsored by the Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency, Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Area and Bayshore Beautification MSTU.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Home sales underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s newest lifestyle community in Naples

Pre-sales are underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s new single-family home community in Naples featuring an elevated, vacation-everyday lifestyle, and homesites with golf course, water and nature preserve views. DiVosta is also offering limited-time pre-sales savings toward design center selections and financing. Prospective buyers can schedule a VIP appointment by calling 239-345-1704 or stopping by Terreno’s pre-sale location at 9252 Cormorant Drive in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Join in for “Discoveries After Dusk” at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Discover the magic of the swamp after dusk. A special event will be held at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 that invites visitors of all ages to learn about the nighttime activities of wildlife, including raccoons, bats, moths, owls, and more. From...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shoppers flock to Coconut Point Mall for Black Friday deals

It’s the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Walkways were bustling with people, and parking lots were packed. Shoppers headed out to centers like Coconut Point to hopefully catch some deals for the holidays. “I got a couple of blouses here. This is for the wintertime, and I got...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water safety at Collier County beaches

More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

