Breathitt County, KY

WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

EKU falls to Gardner-Webb 52-41

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2014 EKU made a postseason appearance. The Colonels’ hosted Gardner-Webb at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Despite a solid game from Colonels’ quarterback Parker McKinney, who went 37-of-57 for 454 yards...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
CORBIN, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida woman was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash on I-75 in Laurel County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around three miles south of London. Officials said a blue Nissan Versa merged lanes and hit another car. Police said the driver, 64-year-old...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - A Dickenson County man who went missing earlier this month was found dead this weekend. Norton Police tell WYMT they found Jason Keith Mullins Saturday afternoon. They did not release where he was found in relation to Norton Community Hospital, where he went missing from back...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE

