WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
wymt.com
EKU falls to Gardner-Webb 52-41
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2014 EKU made a postseason appearance. The Colonels’ hosted Gardner-Webb at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Despite a solid game from Colonels’ quarterback Parker McKinney, who went 37-of-57 for 454 yards...
wymt.com
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away
On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
wymt.com
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose was back in Lexington signing the national anthem. The contemporary Christian-country star sung the Star Spangled Banner before Kentucky’s game against Louisville. Vanhoose was born blind. You can watch the performance above.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
wymt.com
Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
kentuckytoday.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
wymt.com
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida woman was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash on I-75 in Laurel County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around three miles south of London. Officials said a blue Nissan Versa merged lanes and hit another car. Police said the driver, 64-year-old...
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
wymt.com
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25
FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
wymt.com
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - A Dickenson County man who went missing earlier this month was found dead this weekend. Norton Police tell WYMT they found Jason Keith Mullins Saturday afternoon. They did not release where he was found in relation to Norton Community Hospital, where he went missing from back...
wymt.com
Florida nonprofit raises more than $1,200 for Officer Logan Medlock’s family
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one month ago, London Police Officer Logan Medlock was killed in a car crash. In early November, 14-year-old Zechariah Cartledge honored Officer Medlock by running a mile in his memory. However, ‘Running 4 Heroes’ wanted to do more to help. The nonprofit held...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
