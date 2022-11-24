This past week, Mississippi State Athletics family experienced a Thanksgiving break that many can relate to at family gatherings throughout the Union. On the hardwood and gridiron alike, we saw awkward stretches, lethargy, and plenty of bickering among family throughout the reunion. In its two-game stint in Fort Myers, Chris Jans's club was the family's young generation that heads from the meal to the yard for hours of running and hitting as the adults watch from the porch with cocktails. It may have been tough to watch at times and some misconduct, but the ultimate goal of a ride home was accomplished.

