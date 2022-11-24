ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Ross's Review Week 3: Just Win, Baby

This past week, Mississippi State Athletics family experienced a Thanksgiving break that many can relate to at family gatherings throughout the Union. On the hardwood and gridiron alike, we saw awkward stretches, lethargy, and plenty of bickering among family throughout the reunion. In its two-game stint in Fort Myers, Chris Jans's club was the family's young generation that heads from the meal to the yard for hours of running and hitting as the adults watch from the porch with cocktails. It may have been tough to watch at times and some misconduct, but the ultimate goal of a ride home was accomplished.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13

The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
