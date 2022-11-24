SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a release issued on Friday, November 25, by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, “for a call” on Wednesday, November 23, around 11:00 a.m.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO