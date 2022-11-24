Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Make this recipe with leftover Thanksgiving turkey!. 1 package (7 ounces) of thin spaghetti, broken in half. 2 cups cubed cooked turkey. 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms. 1 small onion, chopped. 3...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Blossom
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Blossom – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Blossom is a young, short-haired domestic female cat. She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Blossom is friendly, gentle, and quiet. She would do best in...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight – Patchy...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
The Downtown Oil City winter baskets were put up around the Town Square earlier this week – a project of Oil City Main Street Program’s Safe Clean & Green Committee. Many thanks to Kellner’s Christmas Trees Since 1954, BloominGail’s, Snyder Electric, Take Pride in Oil City, and some backup traffic control by the Oil City Police Department! Photo courtesy Oil City Main Street Program.
explore venango
Nicholas M. Amore
Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin. Born Aug. 24, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Albert S. & Mary V. McGurn Amore. Nick attended St. Stephen’s School and was...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
explore venango
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
explore venango
Patricia L. Hall
Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, November 24, 2022 while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Boddorf Eshbaugh. She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a release issued on Friday, November 25, by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, “for a call” on Wednesday, November 23, around 11:00 a.m.
explore venango
Robert F. Posego
Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 A.M. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Born in Union Twp., Washington County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Malinchak Posego. Bob Proudly served his country in...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
explore venango
Oil City Residents Caught with Drugs, Cash, Sawed-Off Rifle During Traffic Stop
HAYFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents were arrested after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle in Hayfield Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, a disabled motorist was observed at mile marker 156 on Interstate 79 southbound in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
explore venango
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
explore venango
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
explore venango
Estella Joanne Miller
Estella Joanne Miller, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. She was born on May 10, 1948 in Rimersburg; daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Milanovich Montana. Stella married Russell L. Miller, Jr. on July 13, 1985, who preceded her in death on September 9,...
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Bob Young
Bob Young served our country in the United States Navy. Name: Robert E. Young (Bob) Bob Young spent six years in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1954, which included a year with the Ninth Marines, Third Marine division during the Korean War as a field medical technician. He was awarded the...
Comments / 0