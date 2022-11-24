Cyber Monday: 10 Beauty Deals You Need To Shop

Where did 2022 go? Although we’re technically still in 2022, the year is basically over since Cyber Monday is rapidly approaching. Yes, Thanksgiving is a mere few days away, meaning online retailers are gearing up to deliver a budget-friendly shopping season.

Instead of worrying about missing the sales due to your Turkey Day spread, you can rest easy knowing that you can get your shopping done a few days later in the comfort of your home. Plus, many brands run their deals concurrently with Black Friday for multiplied savings.

So, if you’re on the hunt for makeup essentials , bath and body must-haves, hair care products and tools, hair extensions and wigs, and more, you’ve come to the right place. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to shop 10 of our favorite Cyber Monday deals.

Happy Holidays!

1. Blaq Luxury Sage and Lychee Repair and Strengthen Collection

Source:Blaq Luxury

Healthy hair needs quality hair products to flourish. This Cyber Monday set the tone for your hair journey with Blaq Luxury. The Black-owned brand features a slew of products ranging from serums, hair gels, styling creams, extensive regimens, and more.

On Cyber Monday, the entire site will be 60% off and will start at 10:00 am EST.

2. Avarelle Pimple Patches

Source:Avarelle

The holiday season is the time to enjoy sweets and treats. And unfortunately, this can lead to pesky blemishes. This is where the Avarelle Pimple Patches come into play. These patches are formulated with tea tree oil, cica, and calendula oil to remove all the dirt and debris from your pores. Enjoy 20% off sitewide on skin patches and more.

3. Mayvenn Hair

Source:Via Mayvenn Hair

You can never go wrong with flaunting fresh extensions or a new wig. Thanks to Mayvenn, beauty lovers can shop for hair bundles, frontals, closures, hair extensions, and wigs in various textures. Enjoy 20% off from Nov. 23 – Nov. 28 with code SALE20 .

4. FaceTory Mini Fridge

Source:FaceTory

There’s no harm in taking your skincare game up to the next level. Maximize the use of your moisturizers, serums, and skin essence’s with the help of FaceTory Mini Fridge. You can keep this essential close in your bedroom while giving your bedroom decor a chic touch. FaceTory is offering skincare fridges and other essentials from now to Dec 4 for 20-39% off.

5. Unhidden Beauty Psychedelic Palette

Source:Unhidden Beauty

There’s no such thing as having too much makeup. Since the holidays can be a great time to explore your creativity, vibrant eyeshadow palettes always come in clutch. Enter: Unhidden Beauty. The brand offers an eclectic mix of custom eyeshadow palettes to suit your needs. Enjoy 25% off from Nov. 25 – Nov. 28.

6. Mielle Organics

Source:Mielle Organics

Calling all Mielle Organics fans! Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on all your must-have essentials from the brand. From Nov. 21st to Nov. 29th, enjoy all products sitewide at $6.99 each — with the Mango & Tulsi collection will be priced at $9.99 each. Plus, customers that spend $60 or more during Mielle’s Black Friday sale will have the chance to win (1) of (5) luxury spa experiences worth $16,500 each!

7. Spongelle Dreaming of Snow Gift Set

Source:Spongellé

Bathtime essentials are just as important as other items in your beauty collection. Spongelle makes it easy to find high-quality finds ranging from gift sets, home fragrances, body wash-infused buffers, and more to maximize your personal care. Enjoy 40% off site-wide by using code CM2022 from Nov .28 – Nov 30.

8. Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner

Source:Ulta

Mario Badescu has built a reputation in the beauty world for offering top-of-the-line products that span customers’ various wants and needs. From issues with hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, and more, Mario has products that can whip your skin back into proper shape. Enjoy 30% off PLUS spend $75 to get a gift with your purchase on Nov. 29.

9. CHI Haircare

Source:CHI Haircare

Investing in quality hair tools is key for keeping your tresses in tip-top shape. Over the years, CHI has been a trusted name in the hair tool space, and on Cyber Monday, they are giving back to customers. Enjoy 30% off sitewide with code CHIJOY . Yes, hair straighteners, styling products, and more are up for grabs.

10. Charlotte Tilbury

Source:Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is a beauty brand beloved by stars such as Sabrina Elba and SZA. As expected, the brand is also in the Cuber Monday conversation with deals that will make any beauty lover blush. Enjoy $15 OFF when you spend $80, $30 OFF when you spend $120, $75 OFF when you spend $250 on Nov. 28, and a curated selection of 7 full-size makeup icons at 50% off retail value on Nov. 29, no code needed.