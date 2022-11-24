Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
Light the World Giving Machine goes live in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is set to open to the public in historic St. Augustine this Saturday 10 a.m. at Castillo Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
WESH
Dunkin’ offering free 'cup of thanks' to Florida residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, and Dunkin' is giving back to Florida residents with a "Cup of Thanks." On Tuesday, participating Dunkin' locations across the state will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee. "This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks...
This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It
Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
nomadlawyer.org
St Augustine Beach :Take all Your Worries to this beach and Wave Them GoodBye
Located on the east coast of Florida, St Augustine Beach is known for its wide, Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches. While the city is small, there are a number of places to visit. From the Ocean Pier, which offers fishing, to the Nature Trail at Ocean Hammock Park, there’s something for everyone.
St. Augustine Lighthouse displays Christmas trees with a historical twist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that the holiday calendar is turning from Thanksgiving to Christmas we know many people will be on the lookout to see large Christmas light displays. The light display at the St. Augustine Lighthouse combines the holiday spirit with history. St. Augustine Lighthouse Illuminations has thousands...
travelawaits.com
This Florida City’s Amazing Lights Make It A Magical Holiday Destination
The city of lights is back at it again, but we’re not talking about Paris. Florida has its own little city of lights for the holidays, and it’s one of the country’s biggest and most spectacular displays. St. Augustine, Florida, has launched its annual event that will...
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
Florida Fish And Wildlife Now Accepting Applications For Vessel Turn-In Program
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now accepting applications for a recently approved and newly created Vessel Turn-In Program, a key component of Florida’s derelict vessel prevention program. VTIP is a voluntary program designed to help owners dispose of their unwanted at-risk
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Washington Examiner
Republicans bristle at Florida's reputation as front line of social issues fight
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida are in the political spotlight as the possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate solidifies his party's hold on the Sunshine State. But with DeSantis's Florida now a conservative beacon, a special status conferred on the state amid the Trump administration and the COVID-19...
What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida
Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes
Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
Florida woman seeks $5 million in suit over microwavable mac and cheese
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Comments / 0